Texas and Oklahoma State find themselves in a three-way tie for seventh place in the Big 12 heading into Saturday's action. The Longhorns and Cowboys, who meet in Stillwater, can both point to not being able to win the close ones as a reason for their disappointing spot in the standings.

Texas improved to just 3-6 in games decided by three points or fewer with a 67-65 home win over Iowa State on Tuesday while Oklahoma State fell to 1-3 in conference games decided by four points or fewer with its 72-69 home loss to No. 8 Baylor on Wednesday. "Every game in this league is going to come down to the end," Oklahoma State guard Phil Forte III said after the loss to the Bears. "We tried to scratch, claw and find our way back into it." Texas won the first meeting 82-79 on Jan. 4, but that was in large part because guard Tevin Mack, who is now suspended indefinitely, scored a career-high 27 points. "They beat us the first time, so we know that we have to be ready to play," Forte said. "We have to be focused, mentally into the game plan that we come out with. ... They are a young and talented team, and we definitely will have our hands full. We have to come ready to play."

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT TEXAS (10-14, 4-7 Big 12): Jarrett Allen, a 6-11 freshman forward, is averaging 12.9 points and a team-best 8.4 rebounds per game and has turned it up a notch in conference play where he is scoring at a 16.1 clip while pulling down 10.4 rebounds. Freshman guard Andrew Jones, like Allen a former McDonald's All-American, is averaging 11.2 points and 3.5 assists, including an average of 7.3 helpers over the last four games, and has connected on 33-of-92 3-pointers. Sophomore guard Kerwin Roach Jr. also is averaging double digits (10.0) while senior forward Shaquille Cleare has scored in double figures in six of his last eight straight games.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (15-9, 4-7): Sophomore point guard Juwan Evans leads the team in scoring (18.2), assists (5.4) and steals (2.0) and is one of three players to win multiple Big 12 Player of the Week awards this season. Junior swingman Jeffrey Carroll is one of the conference's most improved players, averaging 17.5 points and a team-best 6.8 rebounds while also shooting 47.4 percent from 3-point range. Forte also is averaging in double figures (13.8) and holds the school career record with 307 made 3-pointers.

TIP-INS

1. Texas is 0-7 in true road games this season.

2. Oklahoma State leads the Big 12 in scoring offense (86.5) which also ranks eighth nationally.

3. Forte leads the nation in free-throw shooting percentage (94.7), making 71-of-75 attempts.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma State 70, Texas 67