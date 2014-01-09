No. 12 Oklahoma State 87, Texas 74: Markel Brown scored a season-high 27 points as the host Cowboys pulled away in the second half.

Marcus Smart scored 24 points on 11 field goal attempts, grabbed 11 rebounds and contributed six steals for Oklahoma State (13-2, 1-1 Big 12). Phil Forte shot 4-for-8 from 3-point range and scored 14 points off the bench for the Cowboys, who finished with more blocked shots (eight) than turnovers (seven).

Damarcus Holland had 12 points and 10 rebounds while Jonathan Holmes added 10 points and 12 rebounds for Texas (11-4, 0-2). Damarcus Croaker led the reserves with 12 points and Connor Lammert contributed 11 points off the bench.

Oklahoma State benefited from 24 first-half free throws, compared to nine for the Longhorns, but only converted 15 and its lead was just 38-37 at the break. The Cowboys started to gain separation when Brown’s three-point play in the opening minute of the second half sparked a 9-0 run that gave them a 47-39 lead.

Oklahoma State was able to extend its advantage to double digits but the Longhorns didn’t let the Cowboys meander too far away, clawing back within nine with just under six minutes remaining. Forte’s 3-pointer with 3:34 left pushed the lead back double figures for good.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Oklahoma State backup G Stevie Clark returned following a one-game suspension for his arrest on marijuana charges on New Year’s Day and finished with six points and three steals off the bench. … Javan Felix, the second-leading scorer on the season for the Longhorns (11.6), finished with four points on 1-for-8 shooting. … The Cowboys, who came in holding opponents to 29.6 from 3-point range, held Texas to 3-for-18 from beyond the arc.