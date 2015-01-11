Oklahoma State 69, Texas 58

(Updated: MOVES Big 12 reference to Para 1 ADDS first name of Felix in Para 4 ADDS first name of Shine in Para 4 DELETES first name of Felix in Para 5 DELETES first name of Shine in Para 5)

Oklahoma State 69, No. 10 Texas 58: Phil Forte III had 20 points to lead the Cowboys past the visiting Longhorns in Big 12 play.

Le‘Bryan Nash also had 20 points for Oklahoma State (12-3, 2-1), which went 6-of-9 from 3-point range in the second half. Anthony Hickey Jr. added 10 points, nine rebounds and seven assists while Forte hit 4-of-6 3s on his way to his fourth straight 20-point performance.

Myles Turner had 18 points - going 4-of-4 from 3-point range - and five blocks for Texas (12-4, 1-2). Demarcus Holland added 12 points and Isaiah Taylor had 11 points and four assists.

The Cowboys took the lead for good with a 9-2 run, capped by Forte’s long 3-pointer for a 45-41 lead with about 12 minutes left and held off Texas when Javan Felix and Taylor got back-to-back baskets to cut the Cowboy lead to three. Hickey answered with a putback and an assist on Tavarius Shine’s 3-pointer for a 58-50 advantage with about four minutes left and Forte hit a 3-pointer and a tough jumper in the next two minutes to answer Texas 3-pointers.

Turner, Felix and Connor Lammert hit consecutive 3-pointers to tie the game at 19 with less than seven minutes left in the first half. Nash scored on three straight possessions to tie it again with 90 seconds left and Shine’s jumper sent the game to halftime tied at 28.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Texas blocked seven shots in the first half and finished with 12, recording at least seven for the 12th time this season. ... Texas F Jonathan Holmes, who entered the game averaging 12.1 points, was held scoreless and is 2-for-19 from the floor during the past two games. ... Nash scored the Cowboys’ first eight points of the second half to keep the game tied but was called for a technical foul at the end of that run for complaining to referees.