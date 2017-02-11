Five Cowboys reach double figures in OSU rout of Texas

Oklahoma State went at Texas in waves Saturday, using multiple runs and multiple players to post an 84-71 rout at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla.

The Cowboys used an 18-2 run to wipe out an eight-point deficit in the first half, then broke out of the break with a 10-0 spurt, leading by double digits the rest of the way.

Five Oklahoma State players reached double figures scoring, led by guards Jeffrey Carroll and Phil Forte with 18 each. Guard Davon Dillard added 15 points and eight rebounds off the bench.

Forward Leyton Hammonds had 11 points. Point guard Jawun Evans finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Texas got 18 points from freshman forward Jarrett Allen, who made 9 of 13 shots from the floor, but missed all seven attempts from the foul line. Guard Andrew Jones added 16 for the Longhorns.

The Cowboys improved to 16-9 overall, 5-7 in the Big 12.

Texas fell to 10-15 and 4-8, remaining winless outside of Austin.

Texas visits Oklahoma on Tuesday, while Oklahoma State heads to TCU on Wednesday.

After a sluggish start, both teams heated up, with the Cowboys taking a 38-33 lead to halftime.

The Longhorns spurted first behind Allen, who had three jams and 12 points in the half. After Allen dunked on back-to-back possessions, the Longhorns owned their biggest lead at 23-15 with 9:05 remaining in the period.

Oklahoma State surged from there, going on a 20-2 run over the next 6:50 to take its biggest lead, 35-25, at the 3:17 mark. The Cowboys used six turnovers to fuel the rally, with Forte firing in two 3s and eight of his 10 points in the half.

Texas recovered with a 6-0 run, then the final basket of the half on an Allen lay-in just before the buzzer.