Texas 75, Stanford 73
December 20, 2015 / 6:57 AM / 2 years ago

Texas 75, Stanford 73

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Junior guard Isaiah Taylor scored 26 points and made the winning basket in the final seconds to give visiting Texas a 75-73 victory over Stanford on Saturday night at Maples Pavilion in Stanford, Calif.

Freshman guard Kerwin Roach Jr. scored 14 points for Texas (8-3), which has won six in a row. Senior center Cameron Ridley had 10 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots.

Sophomore guard Dorian Pickens came off the bench to score 24 points for Stanford (5-4). Senior forward Rosco Allen had 19 points. Sophomore forward Michael Humphrey had 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Cardinal tied the game at 73 on a 3-pointer by Pickens with nine seconds to go, but Taylor banked in a runner with 1.1 seconds left to give the Longhorns the victory.

Texas scored the first seven points of the game and took an 11-2 lead on a layup by Roach with 14:10 to play in the first half. Stanford rallied to cut the deficit to two on a 3-pointer by Pickens with 6:34 to go, but the Longhorns led 41-35 at the break.

The Cardinal got within four when Allen made a 3-pointer with 11:39 to play, but a 10-2 run gave the Longhorns a 61-49 lead with 9:47 remaining.

