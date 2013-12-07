Texas 81, Temple 80 (OT): Jonathan Holmes scored 16 points and Javan Felix hit a 3-pointer with less than seven seconds left to push the Longhorns past the host Owls.

Holmes went 5-of-8 from the floor and pulled down seven rebounds for Texas (8-1) and Isaiah Taylor added 15 points, all in the first half. Cameron Ridley and Prince Ibeh each chipped in 11 points for the Longhorns, who have won four straight.

Anthony Lee had a career-high 23 points and 12 rebounds to lead Temple (4-4), which trailed by as many as 16 in the first half. Dalton Pepper added 20 points but committed a lane infraction on his own free-throw attempt late in overtime that gave Texas the chance to win.

Pepper made the first foul shot for a 80-78 lead with 13 seconds left but stepped over the line, wiping out the second. Felix hit a 3-pointer - his second basket of the game - in traffic for the win.

Ridley’s layup with nine minutes left gave Texas a 66-56 lead, but Temple used a 12-2 run - scoring off three Quenton DeCosey steals - to tie the game with 4:30 left. Texas went 21-of-35 from the foul line while Temple was 15-of-30, including five straight misses in the final three-plus minutes of regulation.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Taylor had a three-point play and a 3-pointer to start a 12-3 run as Texas built a 36-20 lead with just over seven minutes left in the first half. ... Temple trailed at halftime for the first time this season after Texas shot 51.4 percent on the way to a 48-37 lead. ... Texas outrebounded Temple 62-51, led by Demarcus Holland’s nine boards.