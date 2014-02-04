Preview: Texas at Texas Christian

No. 18 Texas looks to extend its winning streak to seven games when it hits the road to face in-state rival Texas Christian on Tuesday. The Longhorns emerged unscathed from a brutal four-game gauntlet against top 25 teams, including an impressive 81-69 win over No. 9 Kansas on Saturday. “We’re a good team,” coach Rick Barnes said. “But it’s such a fine line between winning and losing, if you start drinking the poison and think that you are there, it all gets away.”

Texas Christian is currently mired in an eight-game losing skid following a 60-54 loss to Texas Tech. Things are likely to go from bad to worse for the Horned Frogs as they get set to meet three nationally ranked teams in their next four games in their search for their first win in Big 12 play. TCU has struggled mightily against Texas in recent years, losing 11 out of the last 12 meetings in the series, including seven in a row.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Big 12 Network

ABOUT TEXAS (17-4, 6-2 Big 12): Guard Isaiah Taylor has continued to impress and was named the Big 12 Conference Rookie of the Week after pouring in a game-high 23 points in the win over Kansas. Guard Javan Felix suffered a concussion in the waning moments versus the Jayhawks and will miss Tuesday’s festivities. The Longhorns are ranked ninth nationally in rebounding and have won the battle of the boards in 16 of their 21 games.

ABOUT TEXAS CHRISTIAN (9-11, 0-8): Guard Kyan Anderson tops the team in scoring (15.3) and assists (4.7), and netted 22 points in the loss to Texas Tech. Center Karviar Shepherd missed the game versus the Red Raiders after undergoing surgery on his non-shooting hand, but will likely be available against the Longhorns. Anderson is shooting 83.3 percent from the free-throw line and has made 21 of his last 23 attempts from the charity stripe.

TIP-INS

1. Texas has beaten two top 10 teams at home for the first time since the 2002-03 season.

2. The Longhorns are 13-0 when holding their opponents to under 40 percent shooting from the field.

3. Texas Christian’s last win over Texas came on Jan. 10, 1995.

PREDICTION: Texas 77, Texas Christian 65