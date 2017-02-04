TCU completes first season sweep of Texas since 1987

Vlad Brodziansky scored 18 points and Alex Robinson added 17 as TCU pulled away in the final four minutes and rolled past Texas 78-63 on Saturday afternoon at Schollmeier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

A putback basket by Kenrich Williams at the 4:32 mark of the second half and a 3-pointer from Jaylen Fisher off the break 27 seconds later granted the Horned Frogs their largest lead of the game at 72-60. It was all TCU the rest of the way.

The win granted TCU (16-7, 5-5 Big 12) a regular-season sweep of Texas for the first time since 1987 and kept the Longhorns without a road win (0-7). The Horned Frogs' five Big 12 victories are their most since joining the conference in 2012.

Fisher added 12 points for the Horned Frogs, which shot 51.7 percent percent to 46.6 percent and enjoyed a 36-29 rebounding edge.

Jarrett Allen led Texas with 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting while Andrew Jones hit for 14 points and Shaquille Cleare added 12.

The Longhorns (9-14, 3-7 in Big 12) missed eight of their final 10 field goal attempts and did not score over the final 2:07.