Preview: Texas at Texas Tech

(Updated: ADDS information on Taylor’s return)

After suffering a rare loss to Texas Tech in the most recent meeting, No. 10 Texas hopes that the return of its leading scorer paves the way for a defeat of its in-state rival Saturday when they match up on the Red Raiders’ home court. The Longhorns last played here on March 8, when they dropped a 59-53 decision that ended an 11-game winning streak in the series. Texas had won 17 of the previous 19 against Texas Tech and fell to 30-4 against the Red Raiders during the Rick Barnes era.

This game marks the Big 12 opener for both schools, with Texas coming off a solid performance in the non-conference slate despite not having Isaiah Taylor (15 points per game), who broke his wrist in late November. The Longhorns have defeated Iowa, California and Connecticut and suffered only two losses - a 12-point setback against No. 1 Kentucky and an overtime loss to Stanford. If the non-league portion of the schedule is any indication, both Texas and Texas Tech will be among the top defensive teams in the Big 12 this season.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT TEXAS (11-2): The Longhorns defeated Rice 66-55 on Monday - right on their average of 55.1 points allowed, which ranks 13th in the nation through Thursday’s action. Freshman center Myles Turner made his first career start and scored 16 points to raise his average to 12 per game, which ranks third on the team behind Taylor and forward Jonathan Holmes (12.5). Holmes is coming off his second double-double of the season, although he failed to make a 3-pointer for the first time all year in the win over the Owls.

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (10-3): The Red Raiders are 10-0 at home and have held 12 of their 13 opponents under 70 points. They defeated North Texas 60-45 their last time out, but coach Tubby Smith was less than thrilled with his team’s sloppy play. “There are some things we need to get better at - obviously taking care of the basketball,” said Smith, whose team also overcame 2-of-15 3-point shooting against the Mean Green. “We can’t turn it over 19 times against Texas or anybody else and expect to win.”

TIP-INS

1. Holmes shot 5-of-16 - 0-of-5 from 3-point range - in the two games against Texas Tech last season.

2. The Longhorns are 12-4 in Big 12 openers under Barnes.

3. Freshman G Devaughntah Williams is the only double-digit scorer for Texas Tech, averaging 11.6 points, while senior G Robert Turner chips in nine points per game.

PREDICTION: Texas 69, Texas Tech 59