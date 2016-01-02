Preview: Texas at Texas Tech

Texas Tech enters Saturday’s Big 12 opener on a nine-game win streak while visiting Texas enters looking for answers. The Longhorns are without senior center Cameron Ridley (fractured left foot) indefinitely and Texas needs to find out how to play without the big man.

Prince Ibeh (1.4 points, 3.1 rebounds) and Shaquille Cleare (2.3 points, 2.8 rebounds) split time at center in Tuesday’s loss to Connecticut - the first game without Ridley - and combined for eight points and 10 rebounds. Coach Shaka Smart was less pleased with the Longhorns defense around the perimeter, which allowed too many guards to penetrate the post. The Red Raiders have gotten solid play from their big men and will try to turn that into an advantage against Texas. Texas Tech - 8-0 at home this season - has only beaten the Longhorns once in the last 15 meetings.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPNU.

ABOUT TEXAS (8-4): Isaiah Taylor leads the Longhorns with 15.1 points after averaging 22.5 points on 57.6 percent shooting in the past two games. Javan Felix adds 10.1 points - and hits 50 percent from the 3-point line - and Eric Davis Jr. chips in 8.6 points. Freshman Tevin Mack, who averages 6.4 points off the bench, is coming off a career-high 20 points against UConn.

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (10-1): Senior guard Devaugntah Williams leads the Red Raiders with 14.5 points and Toddrick Gotcher adds 11.2 points. Forward Zach Smith is averaging 10.4 points and a team-high 6.8 rebounds while center Norense Odiase chips in 9.4 points and 4.8 rebounds. The Red Raiders - 10-1 for the first time since 2009-10 - have held six straight opponents to fewer than 70 points.

TIP-INS

1. Ridley (12.7 points, 10 rebounds, 3.4 blocks) broke his foot in practice on Dec. 27, had surgery on Dec. 29 and will miss “eight to 10 weeks”, Smart said Tuesday.

2. Texas Tech has outrebounded its last three opponents by 52 boards.

3. The Red Raiders are shooting 53.2 percent from the field in their last three games.

PREDICTION: Texas Tech 72, Texas 66