Preview: Texas at Texas Tech

Only one game separates Texas Tech and Texas in the Big 12 standings, but their seasons have been worlds apart. That disparity could be on display Wednesday night when the Red Raiders host the Longhorns in their regular-season home finale.

Even though it has dropped five of its last six contests, Texas Tech has impressive wins over No. 10 West Virginia and No. 11 Baylor on its resume, and it is likely one late-season/Big 12 Tournament run away from re-entering the NCAA Tournament bubble conversation. The first step will be closing out a successful home season, which has seen the Red Raiders compile a 15-3 mark in Lubbock. Texas, meanwhile, has lost five straight as it jockeys with Oklahoma for last place in the Big 12 and is one defeat away from its first 20-loss season since 1983-84. The outlook didn’t grow any rosier to start this week as coach Shaka Smart announced that suspended sophomore swingman Tevin Mack, the team’s leading scorer at 14.8 points per game, has been released from his scholarship and cleared to seek a transfer.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT TEXAS (10-19, 4-12 Big 12): The Longhorns have been without Mack since January 11, and their latest loss came Saturday when 15 turnovers were converted into 28 points by then-No. 3 Kansas in a 77-67 win. Freshman Jarrett Allen scored 20 points to pace Texas, and the 6-11 forward has emerged as the team’s best player, averaging 13.6 points and a team-high 8.4 rebounds. Guards Andrew Jones (11.5 points) and Kerwin Roach Jr. (10.1) also are averaging double figures, but it’s been nothing short of an offensive struggle for Texas, which is last in the conference in scoring (68.3 points), free-throw (65.4) and 3-point percentage (29.8).

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (17-12, 5-11): Prior to Saturday’s 80-63 defeat at red-hot Oklahoma State, five of the Red Raiders’ previous six losses were by four points or fewer. Guard Keenan Evans (15.6 points), along with forwards Zach Smith (12.8) and Anthony Livingston (10.1), are the leading scorers, while the 6-8 Smith is pacing the team on the glass with 7.4 rebounds per outing. As a team, Texas Tech is shooting a robust 47.6 percent from the field, trailing only Kansas (48.6) in the Big 12.

TIP-INS

1. Texas has dominated the series of late, winning 22 of the last 25 meetings, including a 62-58 home victory on Feb. 1.

2. In the first meeting, Allen scored a game-high 19 points and teammate Eric Davis Jr. added 15, including a key 3-pointer with 28.8 seconds remaining in the contest.

3. Texas has lost all 13 of its games away from home, including a 0-8 road mark in Big 12 play.

PREDICTION: Texas Tech 75, Texas 67