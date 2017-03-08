Preview: Texas vs. Texas Tech

Texas Tech coach Chris Beard and Texas coach Shaka Smart both voiced similar sentiments about bouncing back from tough stretches after their final regular-season games. With a date against No. 2 seed West Virginia awaiting the winner, the seventh-seeded Red Raiders and the 10th-seeded Longhorns will find out which club is up for the challenge when they meet in the first round of the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City, Mo. on Wednesday.

Texas ended its season on a seven-game losing streak, including a 75-64 loss in its finale to Baylor on Saturday despite 20 points and nine rebounds from Jarrett Allen as well as 14 points and nine boards from Shaquille Cleare. "This is really, really hard. Now we have to figure out how to fix it,” second-year coach Smart said after the Baylor loss. “I’m really confident that we are going to be able to take a big step." The Red Raiders dropped four of their last five games, including a ninth straight road defeat 61-48 at Kansas State on Saturday, and they haven’t won back-to-back games since December. "This is one of the many challenges in the first year, you're just trying to build something,” Beard told reporters. “Some days it looks pretty good, some days it doesn't. We'll just get back to work."

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT TEXAS (10-21): The Longhorns are 3-12 since leading scorer Tevin Mack (14.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 34 3-pointers in 15 games) was suspended for a second time this season on Jan. 12 and granted his release from the program last week. In Mack’s absence, 6-11 freshman forward Allen (13.6 points, 8.5 rebounds) has emerged as a potential first-round NBA pick, averaging 16.2 points on 60 percent shooting, 9.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over 34.6 minutes in conference play. Senior forward Cleare (8.4 points, 4.8 rebounds) has played his best ball of the season over the past two games, averaging 14.5 points and six rebounds in 26.5 minutes while converting 14-of-17 field goals.

ABOUT TEXAS TECH (18-13): Junior guard Keenan Evans, a third team All-Big 12 pick as selected by the coaches, leads the team in scoring (15.5 points) and assists (3.1) and shoots 44 percent beyond the arc. Zach Smith, a 6-8 junior forward, contributes 12.3 points and team highs of 7.2 rebounds (fifth in the Big 12) and 43 blocks (seventh). Senior forward Anthony Livingston averages 9.9 points and leads the team with 53 3-pointers, while junior guard Justin Gray adds 9.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and just about a block and steal per game.

TIP-INS

1. Texas leads the series 84-56, including wins in 16 of the last 19, but the teams split two games this season.

2. The Longhorns’ 4-14 conference record is their worst since the conference began competition in 1996-97. Texas is winless (0-11) in true road games for the first time since 1983 and a loss to Texas Tech will ensure the Longhorns will not win away from home for the first time since 1909.

3. Allen averaged 14.5 points and 9.5 rebounds in the two games versus Texas Tech this season, while Evans averaged 16.5 points versus the Longhorns.

PREDICTION: Texas Tech 70, Texas 62