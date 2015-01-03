Texas Tech trips over Texas bench

LUBBOCK, Texas -- Texas guard Javan Felix and center Cameron Ridley played starring roles as the Longhorns climbed into the top tier of the Big 12 last season.

So with conference play beginning again, it makes sense that reserves Felix and Ridley stepped to the forefront.

Felix hit 3-of-5 3-pointers and finished with 15 points off the bench, while fellow reserve Ridley scored 13 with seven rebounds and a blocked shot to lead the Longhorns to a 70-61 victory over Texas Tech in a Big 12 Conference opener at United Supermarkets Arena.

”Those guys are juniors, they’ve been around,“ Texas coach Rick Barnes said. ”Javan was terrific, he was great in the zone. Defensively, I thought he was really good. On offense, he was seeing what we wanted.

“Cam came in and gave us some really great minutes going and doing the things we need him to do, being aggressive.”

The 11th-ranked Longhorns (12-2) particularly needed Felix’s shooting touch with guard Isaiah Taylor coming back into the lineup after missing 10 games.

Taylor was out because of a wrist injury and struggled to find the range in his first game back, finishing 2-of-10 from the field.

“It felt good just getting back out there with my team,” Taylor said. “I had a rough game, but my teammates carried me through this one. I knew it was going to be a tough one, but I know that I have to do better going to the game (versus) Oklahoma on Monday.”

Forward Johnathan Holmes led Texas with 14 points and moved past 1,000 points in his career.

The Longhorns’ zone defense kept Texas Tech from finding its offensive rhythm for most of the game.

The Red Raiders (10-4) shot 42.3 percent from the field and 21.1 percent from 3-point range. Inside, Texas flustered Texas Tech’s front court by blocking eight shots.

Texas Tech was a dismal 13-of-26 from the free-throw line.

When the Red Raiders managed to get the ball to freshman center Norense Odiase, he had trouble converting the opportunities into points. Odiase was 1-of-5 from the field and 3-of-8 from the free-throw line.

“They blocked eight shots today and four of them were probably Norense’s because he should have passed it out,” Texas Tech coach Tubby Smith said.

“We worked on shot faking, but then he did it and he couldn’t make the free throws.”

When Texas Tech drew to within six points in the second half, the Longhorns forced the issue inside.

Texas front-court players went to the free throw line on four consecutive possessions and Ridley, forward Myles Turner and Holmes combined to go 8-for-8 from the stripe.

With Texas shutting down the Red Raiders on the defensive end, the free-throw accuracy allowed the Longhorns to stretch their lead to 14.

Ridley then made an inside basket to give Texas its largest lead to that point at 51-35 with 10:36 left.

The Longhorns led by as many as 20 before Texas Tech made a late game surge led by freshman center Isaiah Manderson, who scored 12 points, but it wasn’t enough.

“Isaiah is getting better every day,” Smith said. “We probably should have gone with a bigger lineup. Find a way.”

Texas gained some separation late in the first half when Felix hit a 3-pointer and freshman forward Myles Turner made a turnaround 10-foot jumper on consecutive trips down the floor.

Freshman forward Jordan Barnett then got into a passing lane and converted a steal into a breakaway dunk to cap a 7-0 run that gave the Longhorns a 24-16 lead, the largest of the first half.

Felix, who finished the first half with nine points on 3-of-5 shooting from 3-point range, knocked down another 3-ball with 1:28 left in the half and sophomore guard Isaiah Taylor pitched in with a steal and dunk to boost Texas’ lead to nine points, the margin the Longhorns would take to halftime.

Both teams used their rosters liberally from the start.

The Longhorns benefited from 19 points off the bench in the first half, led by Felix. But Texas Tech also showed depth, as freshman guard Keenan Evans came off the bench to lead the Red Raiders with seven points in the first half.

Texas won the interior battle, as the Longhorns finished the first half with a 20-15 rebounding edge and blocked six shots. However, Texas committed 10 turnovers, which kept the Longhorns from taking firm control.

NOTES: Texas held 10 of its 13 opponents to 61 points or less during its nonconference schedule. ... The Longhorns improved to 13-4 in Big 12 openers under coach Rick Barnes. ... Texas Tech entered the game on an 11-game home winning streak, a run that began with a 59-53 victory over Texas in the regular season finale last season. ... The Red Raiders began conference play with double digits in the win column for the first time since the 2009-10 season.