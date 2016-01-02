Texas Tech 82, Texas 74

Texas Tech won its Big 12 opener for the first time in three seasons under head coach Tubby Smith, as the Red Raiders held off Texas, 82-74, on Saturday at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas.

Texas Tech guard Devaugntah Williams scored 23 points, including 13-of-13 from the free throw line, and backcourt teammate Toddrick Gotcher scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half for the Red Raiders (11-1, 1-0 in the Big 12).

Texas guard Isaiah Taylor poured in 35 points as he led the Longhorns’ charge in the second half. Texas outscored the Red Raiders 50-47 in the final 20 minutes.

The Longhorns (8-5, 0-1), who trailed by double digits for most of the game, crept to within six points when forward Shaquille Cleare made a free throw at the 4:11 mark of the second half.

But Gotcher hit a 3-pointer to extend the Red Raiders lead back to nine with 2:18 left and the Longhorns never got to within six again.

Texas Tech led by as many as 12 points in the first half, but failed to extend that lead when it went more than four minutes without scoring.

Red Raiders forward Aaron Ross made a jumper from the free-throw line to break the drought and give Texas Tech a 33-24 lead with 1:21 remaining before halftime.

Texas stayed within striking distance by making five 3-pointers in the first 20 minutes. However, after the Longhorns made four of their first seven from beyond the arc, they hit only 1-of-9 over the final 11:53 of the first half.

Texas shot 29 percent from the field in the first 20 minutes.

Williams paced Texas Tech with 11 points in the first half and the Red Raiders took a 35-24 lead to the break.