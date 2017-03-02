Evans leads Texas Tech over Texas

Keenan Evans scored 18 points to lead Texas Tech to a 67-57 win over Texas on Wednesday in Big 12 Conference action at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas.

The Red Raiders (18-12, 6-11 in Big 12 play) led by just 34-29 at the half but scored the first 10 points of the second half to create some separation that Texas could never make up.

Justin Gray added 15 points for Texas Tech and Aaron Ross scored 13 as the Red Raiders snapped a three-game losing streak, with two of those losses coming in overtime.

Texas (10-20, 4-13 in Big 12 play) was led by Shaquille Cleare's 15 points while Jacob Young added a season-high 13 and Jarrett Allen hit for 10 points and took 11 rebounds for the Longhorns.

Texas has lost six games in a row and remains winless on the road this season. The Longhorns have never had a winless road campaign in 111 years of basketball but will have to find a win at next week's Big 12 Tournament to keep that streak alive.

The Longhorns led 22-21 at the 6:04 mark of the first half after a 3-pointer by Jacob Young but then scored just one field goal over the next five and a half minutes as the Red Raiders fashioned a 13-4 run to take a 34-26 advantage. Ross had five points and Evans had a bucket and two free throws for Texas Tech in that surge.

Young hit a ringing 3-pointer with 1 second left in the half to pull the Longhorns to within 34-29. Young and Cleare led the Longhorns with nine points each at the half while Allen added eight points on 4 of 4 shooting for Texas.

Ross led the Red Raiders with 12 points in the first half and Evans hit for 10 points as Tech outshot the Longhorns 50 percent to 42.9 percent in the first 20 minutes of play.