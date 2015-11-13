Preview: Texas vs. Washington

Texas will debut its new style of play - instituted by new coach Shaka Smart - in China against Washington on Friday. It will be the first regular-season game by any American sports league in China - at Shanghai’s Mercedes-Benz Arena - and is part of the Pac-12 Conference’s efforts to spread its brand overseas.

Returning guard Isaiah Taylor and Texas’ big men have bought into Smart’s “Havoc” style, but the Longhorns coach said he’s not trying to reproduce his VCU teams. “Our style of play is not going to be identical to our (VCU) teams in the past,” Smart told the Houston Chronicle. “It’s certainly not going to be like what Texas has been in the past.” Washington coach Lorenzo Romar is also promising an up-tempo product with a team that will start four freshmen and senior Andrew Andrews. The Huskies had eight players and an assistant coach leave the program during the offseason after a 5-15 run to end the season.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, ESPN.

ABOUT TEXAS (2014-15: 20-14): Taylor, who led the Longhorns with 13.1 points and 4.6 assists, and senior Demarcus Holland (7.1 points, 2.4 assists) will lead a large rotation in the backcourt. Speedy freshman Kerwin Roach and veterans Javan Felix (8.7 points) and Kendal Yancy (6.3 points) give Texas plenty of options. Centers Cameron Ridley and Prince Ibeh seem to be buying into the up-tempo style as Smart encourages his guards to find them in transition.

ABOUT WASHINGTON (2014-15: 16-15): Andrews, the team’s lone senior, averaged 15 points and 4.3 rebounds last year. Freshmen Noah Dickerson, Marquese Chriss, Matisse Thybulle and Dejounte Murray - Washington’s Gatorade player of the year and a Parade All-American after averaging 25 points and 12.4 rebounds as a senior at Seattle’s Rainier Beach High - are slated to start in the opener. The four freshmen combined for 47 points, 18 rebounds, nine steals and eight assists in Washington’s 98-80 exhibition win against Seattle Pacific.

TIP-INS

1. Washington and Texas will both also play in this month’s Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas and will each have more than 17,000 miles of travel in November.

2. The Huskies were outscored (by 6.7 points), outrebounded (3.2) and minus-0.8 in turnovers while going 5-13 in Pac-12 play.

3. Roach averaged 20.7 points as a senior at Houston’s North Shore High and won back-to-back state titles in the triple jump.

PREDICTION: Texas 68, Washington 64