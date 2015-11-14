Washington 77, Texas 71

Washington guard Andrew Andrews poured in 23 points, 12 of them on free throws, as the Huskies outlasted Texas 77-71 Friday at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai in the inaugural Pac-12 China Game, the first non-exhibition game of American basketball ever played in the country.

It was also the debut on the Texas bench for Longhorns’ coach Shaka Smart, who left a successful program at VCU in the offseason.

Andrews’ free-throw barrage allowed Washington (1-0) to survive a 27-point performance from the Longhorns’ guard Isaiah Taylor, 20 of which came in the second half.

The Huskies also got 12 points from forward Marquese Chriss and 10 from forward Malik Dime.

Taylor was the Longhorns’ only double-figure scorer as Texas (0-1) shot only 27.5 percent from the floor.

Both teams were ragged in the opening half. Texas shot just 25.7 percent in the first 20 minutes and missed 10 free throws but found a way to knot the game at 34 at halftime.

Ten players scored for the Longhorns in the first half led by Taylor’s seven points. Center Cameron Ridley had four points but also pulled down six rebounds and had four blocked shots.

Washington got 11 points from Andrews but he was only 2-of-8 shooting in the half. The Huskies were shackled with foul trouble as they were whistled for 20 fouls, four in the first half by Chriss.

Chriss’ running, high-arching bank shot gave the Huskies a 50-43 lead with 15:24 to play. After a time out, Washington sent out a five-freshman lineup and Texas chipped away at the advantage.

The Longhorns took a 65-64 lead with 4:49 to play as guard Javan Felix hit two free throws and Taylor had nine points in a 13-4 run. But Andrews hit a deep 3-pointer to put Washington back on top at 71-67 with 3:11 left and the Huskies’ defense kept Texas at bay the rest of the game.