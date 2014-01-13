Preview: Texas at West Virginia

West Virginia looks to bounce back from its first loss in Big 12 play when it hosts Texas on Monday. The Mountaineers saw their three-game winning streak snapped when they fell short in their upset bid versus No. 12 Oklahoma State on Saturday. Coach Bob Huggins insisted his players must put the 73-72 loss behind them quickly, saying: “Of course it’s challenging, everyone complains about quick turnarounds, but it is what it is, I‘m more worried about Texas than when we play them.”

Texas snapped a two-game losing streak with a vital 67-64 victory over in-state rival Texas Tech to record its first conference win. The Longhorns desperately needed the win and will look for another one in Morgantown with a brutal gauntlet of games against four ranked teams on deck. Coach Rick Barnes was pleased with his team’s display against the Red Raiders and admitted the Big 12 is more challenging than usual, saying: “I think we have the best conference in the country. I expected the game to be this way and we made some plays.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT TEXAS: (12-4, 1-2 Big 12): Isaiah Taylor registered 14 points and four assists versus Texas Tech and has scored in double figures 12 times this season. The Longhorns finished a season-best 18-of-21 from the free throw line and made eight in a row down the stretch to seal the win against the Red Raiders. Texas is 11th in the nation in rebounds per game (41.8) and has won the battle of the boards in 13 of its 16 contests.

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (10-6, 2-1): Juwan Staten ranks in the top 25 nationally in assists per game (6.1) and dished out eight assists to go along with 20 points and five rebounds against Oklahoma State. Jonathan Holton, who transferred from Palm Beach State Community College, was denied his appeal for a waiver request to play for the Mountaineers this season. Eron Harris leads the team in scoring (18.5) but has gone 4-for-17 from beyond the arc in his last two outings.

TIP-INS

1. West Virginia is 72-23 in home games under Huggins.

2. The Mountaineers have made at least one 3-pointer in 471 consecutive contests.

3. Texas is 11-2 when shooting 40 percent or better from the field.

PREDICTION: West Virginia 81, Texas 77