Preview: Texas at West Virginia

West Virginia looks to keep alive its slim Big 12 title hopes and gain a measure of revenge when it hosts Texas on Tuesday. The 19th-ranked Mountaineers entered Monday two games behind first-place Kansas, with one win over the Jayhawks in their pocket and another meeting at Kansas next week. Following its one-point victory against the Jayhawks on Feb. 16, West Virginia rode 22 points and seven assists from Juwan Staten to a 73-63 win over then-No. 24 Oklahoma State on Saturday.

If the Mountaineers fall short of the top spot, they may kick themselves for a poor showing at Texas on Jan. 17, when West Virginia shot a woeful 24.1 percent in its worst offensive showing of the season. The Longhorns are just 4-6 since then and could find themselves squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble without a strong finishing kick. Saturday’s 85-77 setback against 14th-ranked Iowa State kept Texas head coach Rick Barnes stuck on 399 wins at the school.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT TEXAS (17-10, 6-8 Big 12): In order to finish strong and to make any noise in the postseason, the Longhorns may need more from senior leader Jonathan Holmes. Since returning from a two-game layoff due to a concussion, he has scored a total of 12 points - just a hair above his season average - in 79 minutes over three games, shooting 4-of-19 from the floor along the way. Sophomore guard Kendal Yancy is doing his part to fill the gap, scoring a career-high 29 points against Iowa State and producing three double-digit efforts in the last four games after doing so just twice in his first 23 contests.

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (21-6, 9-5): The Mountaineers will be looking for more from their big men after Texas dominated on the interior in the first matchup, outrebounding West Virginia by a 44-32 margin and posting a 30-14 advantage in points in the paint. Getting more out of forward Devin Williams would help, as the big sophomore has been held to an average of 6.5 points on 31 percent shooting over his last four games. Williams produced seven points and five turnovers before fouling out at Texas earlier in the season, while Staten was held to a season-low three points while going 1-of-7 from the floor.

TIP-INS

1. Texas was 31-of-37 from the foul line in the first meeting.

2. The Mountaineers are 18-0 when holding their opponent to fewer than 70 points.

3. Barnes is looking to become the ninth active coach with 400 wins at their current school.

PREDICTION: West Virginia 74, Texas 68