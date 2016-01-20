Preview: Texas at West Virginia

A week after West Virginia nearly became the first team since 2008 to knock off the top two nationally ranked teams in consecutive games, the No. 7 Mountaineers take aim at visiting Texas on Wednesday. Oklahoma snapped West Virginia’s eight-game winning streak on Saturday as Khadeem Lattin’s tip-in with one second remaining lifted the Sooners to a 70-68 victory and into the top spot in the polls after Kansas lost 74-63 at West Virginia on Tuesday.

Devin Williams, the Mountaineers’ leading scorer (14.1) and rebounder (8.6), finished with five points and six rebounds because of foul trouble against Oklahoma. “Devin Williams is ... probably a first team all-league guy if he can play,” coach Bob Huggins told reporters. “He plays 15 minutes. That doesn’t help us. We want to sit here and talk about their second-chance points. It’s a hell of a lot easier to get second-chance points when he’s not on the floor.” The Sooners grabbed 13 offensive rebounds to West Virginia’s 11. Texas, meanwhile, held on to defeat Oklahoma State 74-69 on Saturday after leading by as many as 23 points in the second half.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT TEXAS (11-6, 3-2 Big 12): Isaiah Taylor made four straight free throws in the final 13 seconds against Oklahoma State to preserve the Longhorns’ slim lead and finished with 18 points while 7-for-8 from the free-throw line. Texas faces West Virginia and No. 3 Kansas on a brutal two-game road trip this week, which Taylor said he’s looking forward to even though the Longhorns have yet to win a conference road game. “I‘m excited,” Taylor told reporters. “Playing on the road is fun. It’s a time when we really bond.”

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (15-2, 4-1): Aside from Williams getting into early foul trouble, the Mountaineers also struggled from the line (13-for-22) and with turnovers (16) on Saturday. “What kills us is when we go to the free throw line and can’t make free throws,” Huggins said to reporters. “You can’t shoot 50 percent from the free throw line, and you can’t turn it over the way we turned it over.” Wednesday night’s matchup features the two worst free-throw shooting teams in the Big 12 with West Virginia at 66 percent and Texas at 63.4 percent.

TIP-INS

1. Texas has won four of the last six meetings against West Virginia by double-digits.

2. The Mountaineers are allowing a conference-low 63.8 points per game.

3. West Virginia leads the nation in steals per game (11.4), and has forced 40 turnovers over the last two games.

PREDICTION: West Virginia 81, Texas 68