Preview: Texas at West Virginia

No. 12 West Virginia enters the final two weeks of Big 12 play in a three-way tie for second place with slumping Baylor and Iowa State. The Mountaineers, who finish conference play with back-to-back games at Baylor and at home against the Cyclones, can ill afford a slip-up when they host ninth-place Texas on Monday night.

West Virginia needed to rally from a six-point deficit in the final 10 minutes to edge the Longhorns 74-72 in the first meeting Jan. 14 in Austin and needed double overtime before finally putting away eighth-place Texas Tech 83-74 at home Saturday. That victory came five days after West Virginia blew a 14-point lead in the final minutes of an eventual 84-80 overtime loss at No. 3 Kansas, a game that still had Mountaineers coach Bob Huggins steaming after Saturday's win over the Red Raiders. "Personally, I told (his players), 'I'm angry,' " Huggins said in his post-game news conference. "It's not going to go away for a while what happened on Monday. We gave one away that we shouldn't have given away. But we've done that. This team has done that. Now we have to somehow get ready to play on Monday." Meanwhile, Texas will be searching for its first win in 10 road games this season.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT TEXAS (10-17, 4-10 Big 12): The young Longhorns fell to 5-9 this season in games decided by five points or fewer when they lost at home to Kansas State 64-61 on forward D.J. Johnson's tip-in basket with 1.6 seconds remaining Saturday. "It's really hard, especially for the seniors," senior guard Kendal Yancy, who had a season-high 13 points off the bench, said. "We have to be able to respond after losses and be able to win the next game because there's still hope. Any hope we can find, we'll take it and run with it." Jarrett Allen, a 6-11 freshman forward and potential NBA lottery pick, is averaging 13.2 points and 8.4 rebounds per game while freshman guard Andrew Jones (11.3) and sophomore guard Kerwin Roach Jr. (10.1) also are averaging in double figures for the Longhorns, who continue to play without top scorer Tevin Mack (14.8) who was suspended indefinitely in mid-January.

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (21-6, 9-5): The Mountaineers have five players averaging between 9.3 and 12.2 points per game, led by junior point guard Jevon Carter (12.2) who also leads the team in assists (4.1) and steals (2.9) and is second in rebounding (4.5). Sophomore forward Esa Ahmad (11.7 points) and senior forward Nathan Adrian (10.5) also are averaging double figures, with the 6-9 Adrian also grabbing a team-best 6.3 rebounds per game while also connecting on 28 3-pointers. Senior guard Tarik Phillip (9.8 points) and junior guard Daxter Miles Jr. (9.3) are flirting with double-digit averages, with Phillip also averaging 3.0 assists and 1.9 steals per contest.

TIP-INS

1. West Virginia, a.k.a. "Press Virginia," leads the nation in turnovers forced per game (21.81).

2. Allen leads the Big 12 in double-doubles with 10.

3. West Virginia leads the nation in steals (11.1 per game) and has had eight contests with 15 or more.

PREDICTION: West Virginia 84, Texas 72