Eleventh-ranked West Virginia enters the Big 12 tournament as the No. 2 seed for the second year in a row. The Mountaineers will meet an early candidate for Cinderella in the quarterfinals on Thursday, when they face tenth-seeded Texas - a 61-52 upset winner over No. 7 seed Texas Tech in the first round.

The Longhorns overcame a brutal first half in which they managed just 20 points and shot 28 percent, including 1-of-13 from 3-point range, to register the victory. Texas, which lost to West Virginia 77-62 on Feb. 20 in Morgantown and 74-72 in Austin on Jan. 14, trailed the Red Raiders 42-31 midway through the second half before going on a 26-8 run to pull off the upset. Now Shaka Smart's squad has to come back in a span of about 21 hours to face a pressing West Virginia team that leads the nation in steals (10.9) and turnovers forced (21.9) while also wearing down opponents. "It's nice to get the first win," Smart told reporters. "Anything can happen from there. Now we just have to play with nothing to lose and attack tomorrow."

ABOUT TEXAS (11-21): The Longhorns are a young team with freshmen Jarrett Allen and Andrew Jones leading the way. Allen, an All-Big 12 Third Team choice and one of six players named to the Big 12's All-Newcomer Team, leads the squad in scoring (13.6 points) and rebounding (8.5) and is shooting 58.2 percent while Jones, who scored a team-high 15 points in Wednesday's upset, is second in scoring (11.3) and assists (3.5). Kerwin Roach Jr. (9.8 points), who leads the team in assists (3.8), recorded 13 points against the Red Raiders.

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (24-7): Jevon Carter is the leader of the "Press Virginia" defense, garnering Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year honors thanks to a conference-leading 85 steals - which also ranks sixth nationally. Carter, an All-Big 12 Second Team choice, also leads the team in scoring (12.9 points) and assists (four). Esa Ahmad, who has been slowed recently by a sore back, is second on the team in scoring (11.4 points ) while Nathan Adrian (10.3), an All-Big 12 Third Team selection, also is scoring in double digits while grabbing a team-best 6.1 rebounds per game.

1. West Virginia's 24 regular-season wins match the school record accomplished four other times (2016, 2010, 1989, 1982).

2. Allen has recorded 12 double-doubles this season, which ranks third for a freshman in Texas history behind only Kevin Durant (20) and Ron Baxter (13).

3. Texas leads the all-time series 8-6, but the Mountaineers have won the last two meetings.

PREDICTION: West Virginia 75, Texas 66