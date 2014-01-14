Texas 80, West Virginia 69: Cameron Ridley recorded 12 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks as the visiting Longhorns held off the Mountaineers in Big 12 action.

Javan Felix scored a team-high 19 points for Texas (13-4, 2-2), which shot 52.7 percent from the floor. Isaiah Taylor and Martez Walker each added 10 points while Jonathan Holmes grabbed 12 rebounds to go along with nine points for the Longhorns, who went 18-of-23 from the free throw line.

Juwan Staten scored a game-high 23 points and dished out five assists while Terry Henderson added 16 points for West Virginia (10-7, 2-2), which shot 37.7 percent. Remi Dibo netted 10 points off the bench and leading scorer Eron Harris was held to a season-low six points for the Mountaineers, who finished 4-of-25 from 3-point range.

Walker keyed a 9-2 run to put Texas on top 23-18 midway through the first half. The Longhorns closed out the opening period with a 12-2 spurt to take a comfortable 41-27 lead into the break, thanks in large part to 18 points from their bench.

Texas extended its advantage to 19 before West Virginia trimmed the deficit to 12 after Staten’s driving layup with just over 15 minutes remaining. The Longhorns went up 75-55 following Felix’s 3-pointer with just under four minutes left and they went on to record their second consecutive Big 12 victory.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Texas improved to 12-2 when shooting 40 percent or better from the field. … The Longhorns won the battle of the boards 49-30 and have outrebounded their opponents in 14 of their 16 games. … Harris has gone 4-of-24 from beyond the arc in his last three outings for West Virginia.