No. 19 West Virginia 71, Texas 64: Devin Williams scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds to help the host Mountaineers win their third straight.

Daxter Miles Jr. had 12 points and a career-high five steals while Jonathan Holton also scored 12 for West Virginia (22-6, 10-5 Big 12), which pulled within a game of first-place Kansas in the league standings. Jevon Carter added 10 points off the bench as the Mountaineers avenged a 77-50 loss at Texas earlier this season.

Demarcus Holland came off the bench to score 14 points while Isaiah Taylor had 13 to go along with six assists to pace the Longhorns (17-11, 6-9). Senior leader Jonathan Holmes had six points before being ejected late in the first half after striking Williams in the face with an elbow.

Carter, Miles and Holton each hit 3-pointers during a 13-2 spurt midway through the second half that left the Mountaineers with a 53-40 advantage, but the Longhorns answered with eight straight points - six from the foul line. West Virginia rebuilt its lead to 10 points with just over a minute left before Texas made one last charge and got within 67-64 on Holland’s triple with 30 seconds to go, but Carter scored and Gary Browne made two foul shots to ice it.

Juwan Staten scored twice and Miles buried a 3-pointer to highlight an early 10-0 run that gave West Virginia a 20-6 lead. Holton’s triple later in the first half made it 33-15 before Texas fought back, closing out the stanza with a 10-3 run and then scoring nine of the first 11 points after the break, pulling within 38-34 on Cameron Ridley’s dunk.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Texas coach Rick Barnes remained stuck on 399 wins at the school. ... Holland and Taylor had four turnovers apiece as the Longhorns finished with 17, compared to just eight for the Mountaineers. ... Texas shot 52.5 percent from the field, while West Virginia finished at 42.3 percent.