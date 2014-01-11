Preview: Texas Christian at Baylo

Baylor’s usual recipe for success was thwarted in its last game, although a rebound appears likely on Saturday when it welcomes Texas Christian in its Big 12 home opener. The ninth-ranked Bears are coming off Tuesday’s 87-72 setback at No. 7 Iowa State, a loss that happened in part because the Cyclones became the first opponent to outshoot them this season. Baylor allowed Iowa State to repeatedly get easy points in the paint or in transition, snapping a six-game winning streak.

The Bears, whose only losses have come to undefeated teams (No. 2 Syracuse and Iowa State), has won six straight league home openers and will try to extend their 12-game winning streak at the Ferrell Center against the Horned Frogs. Although TCU upset Kansas and Oklahoma at home last season, it is winless in nine conference road games since joining the Big 12. As a result, the Horned Frogs are 2-18 overall in league play since leaving the Mountain West Conference.

TV: 1:30 p.m. ET, Big 12 Network, ESPN3

ABOUT TEXAS CHRISTIAN (9-5, 0-2 Big 12): Injuries have ravaged the Horned Frogs’ roster, which has forced assistant coaches Brent Scott and Kwanza Johnson along with Trey Zeigler and Chris Washburn (both ineligible to play due to NCAA transfer rules) to practice against the starters. TCU forced 18 turnovers Tuesday against Kansas State, but managed only eight points off those miscues and was outrebounded 37-21. The Horned Frogs shot a season-worst 12.5 percent beyond the 3-point arc, ending a four-game stretch in which they had connected at a 42-percent rate.

ABOUT BAYLOR (12-2, 0-1): The Bears, who entered Tuesday ranked 293rd in the country in 3-point attempts, matched season highs in makes (11) and attempts (25) against Iowa State. In doing so, however, Baylor watched the undersized Cyclones outscore them in the paint 47-26 and in transition 16-0. The 21-point disparity in paint points was one more than it had allowed in the three other games in which it was outscored in the paint combined while the fast-break points were four more than it had surrendered over the previous six contests.

TIP-INS

1. Baylor sophomore C Isaiah Austin, who leads the conference in blocked shots, recorded his 100th career block Tuesday and needs one more to move into a tie for seventh on the school’s all-time list.

2. TCU, which was swept by the Bears last season in the first meetings between the Texas schools since 2002, had won the previous four meetings between the former Southwest Conference rivals.

3. Baylor has committed an average of 12.3 turnovers in its 12 wins and 19.5 in its two losses.

PREDICTION: Baylor 78. Texas Christian 65