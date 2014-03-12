Preview: Texas Christian vs. Baylo

Baylor has seemingly played its way into the NCAA Tournament field with a sustained late-season charge and the Bears now attempt to make a run in the Big 12 tourney when they open play against Texas Christian in Wednesday’s first round in Kansas City. Seventh-seeded Baylor has won seven of its last eight games to re-emerge after a midseason swoon in which it lost seven of eight contests. The 10th-seeded Horned Frogs have lost 18 straight games since the calendar turned to 2014.

TCU’s last nine losses have all come by double digits and its two defeats against Baylor were by an average of 29.5 points. The Bears pack a considerable size advantage over the Horned Frogs as the tandem of 7-1 center Isaiah Austin (96 blocked shots to go with a 10.6 average) and 6-9 forward Cory Jefferson (13.4 points, 8.1 rebounds) present matchup issues for a TCU squad that is thin in the interior. The winner of the contest moves on to face second-seeded Oklahoma in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, Big 12 Network, ESPN3

ABOUT TEXAS CHRISTIAN (9-21): Forward Amric Fields (knee) is expected to miss his sixth consecutive game and the Horned Frogs badly miss their second-leading scorer (13.1) and rebounder (6.1). His absence leaves junior point guard Kyan Anderson (17 points, 4.4 assists) to again carry the load and Anderson has topped 20 points in seven of the last 13 games. Freshman center Karviar Shepherd (8.8 points, team-best 6.8 rebounds and 48 blocks) has been solid while guard Jarvis Ray (9.1) runs hot and cold with his shooting.

ABOUT BAYLOR (21-10): Shooting guard Brady Heslip (11.5 average) made 13 3-pointers in the two routs of the Horned Frogs and is two away from becoming the fifth player in school history to make 100 or more in a season. Point guard Kenny Chery (11.7 points, five assists) has been strong down the stretch and is averaging 20.3 points over the past four games after ending the regular season with a 29-point outing against Kansas State. Backup sophomore forward Rico Gathers (6.8 points, 6.8 rebounds) has seven career double-doubles with three coming against TCU.

TIP-INS

1. Baylor is 4-0 against TCU since the Horned Frogs joined the Big 12.

2. Ray is averaging 12.4 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last five games.

3. Scott Drew is looking for his 200th win as Bears coach, which would move him one victory away from matching Bill Henderson (18 seasons ending in 1961) for most wins in school history.

PREDICTION: Baylor 87, Texas Christian 64