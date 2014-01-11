Baylor rebounds in rout of TCU

WACO, Texas -- The Baylor Bears were hungry for a Big 12 Conference victory on Saturday against TCU and rolled to a 26-point lead by the end of the first half on the way to slamming the Horned Frogs 88-62 at the Ferrell Center.

The No. 7 Bears entered Big 12 play as the highest-ranked team in the conference in the Associated Press poll, but lost their conference-opener at No. 9 Iowa State.

“Anytime you start Big 12 play you’ve got to be focused,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said. “Coming off a loss we wanted to make sure we got back to playing Baylor basketball.”

Meanwhile, TCU has struggled to gain traction in Big 12 basketball since joining the conference last season.

That disparity showed up quickly.

Baylor (13-2, 1-1) went on a 20-6 run midway through the first half to effectively put away the Horned Frogs (9-6, 0-3).

Reserve forward Taurean Prince fueled the Bears by collecting 15 points, three steals and a blocked shot in the first 20 minutes. Prince finished with a game-high 23 points. Baylor reserve guard Brady Heslip hit 5 of 11 shots from 3-point range to finish with 15 points, and Isaiah Austin had 14 points and eight rebounds.

Prince and Heslip led the way as Baylor’s bench outscored TCU’s bench 52-9. Baylor forward Rico Gathers came off the bench and joined Prince and Heslip in double digits with 10 points while grabbing 10 rebounds.

“Once you get in there you’re itching to contribute somehow,” Heslip said. “Taurean and I were able to do that today.”

Gathers made a pair of free throws with 35 seconds remaining in the second half to complete Baylor’s perfect 21-for-21 effort from the free-throw line.

“Rico had more pressure on those free throws than he’s had in a long time,” Drew said. “A lot of guys wanted to take credit for being the free throw coach today.”

Forward Brandon Parrish led TCU with 16 points.

Prince ignited the crucial first-half run with a jumper on an assist from Ish Wainright, giving Baylor an 18-14 lead with 12:33 remaining in the half.

Heslip hit a 3-pointer to boost the lead to 11 points, but inconsistent shooting kept Baylor from extending the lead for a while. At the 6:44 mark, the Bears were shooting 33 percent from the field and still led by 11.

That’s when Prince took over.

Prince made two free throws, a 3-pointer and a jumper on three straight trips, boosting Baylor’s lead to 38-20. After TCU guard Christian Gore made a layup to stop the Bears’ 7-0 streak, Prince kept the heat on with a layup on an assist from gaurd Kenny Chery.

Prince’s final points of the half came on a dunk that started an 11-0 run and gave Baylor a 51-25 edge at halftime.

The Bears finished the first half shooting 45 percent from the field and 13 of 13 from the free-throw line. Baylor also outrebounded TCU 30-13 in the first 20 minutes.

Parrish said following the game Horned Frogs coach Trent Johnson didn’t deliver a postgame talk, but the words “we quit” were written on the blackboard.

“We stopped playing,” Johnson said. “There’s 40 minutes in the game. If you quit on one possession, that’s quitting.”

Parrish said Baylor interior players Austin and Corey Jefferson quickly wore down TCU. Jefferson posted a double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds. Baylor won the rebound battle 54-25.

“They started to beat us physically,” Parrish said. “They were pounding and pounding and we were backing up. We weren’t fighting the way we were the first five minutes. No matter who we have on our team, five guys on the floor have to fight.”

NOTES: Baylor opened Big 12 play earlier in the week with an 87-72 road loss at Iowa State, where Baylor has never won. The Bears are 0-12 all-time at Iowa State. ... TCU entered on a three-game road winning streak having won its final three non-conference road games at Mississippi State, Alaska-Anchorage and Washington State. ... Baylor swept TCU in their two Big 12 meetings last season, the two programs’ first in the same conference since the Southwest Conference disbanded following the 1995-96 season. Baylor won both of those games by double digits. ... TCU finished 2-17 in Big 12 games last season.