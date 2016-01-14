Defensive change propels No. 22 Baylor to 82-54 win

WACO, Texas -- When TCU proved pesky in the early going, Baylor switched to its alternative defense and ran away from the Horned Frogs.

The 22nd-ranked Bears used a man-to-man defense to take control late in the first half on the way to an 82-54 victory on Wednesday night at the Ferrell Center.

TCU got into an early rhythm against Baylor’s 1-3-1 zone, finding holes and hitting jump shots over the Bears’ long, outstretched arms. So Baylor coach Scott Drew made the key switch in the final four minutes before halftime.

“When we’ve played man, they’ve done a very good job as far as being aggressive and knowing what they’re doing,” Drew said. “Fastball, curveball, you’ve got to have two pitches sometimes.”

Baylor held TCU to four points in 12 minutes of game time -- from 3:59 remaining in the first half until 12 minutes were left in the second.

During that time, Baylor went from trailing 31-28 to leading 57-35 after forward Terry Maston made a reverse layup with 12:17 remaining.

Maston, averaging 6.5 points going into the game, came off the bench to lead Baylor with 17 points.

It was the second straight game that Maston gave the Bears (13-3, 3-1 Big 12) a boost. He scored 13 points in a 94-89 win at No. 13 Iowa State on Saturday.

“He’s been shining,” Baylor forward Rico Gathers said. “He had a big game for us up at Iowa State, came back tonight had another big game for us. He can hit anything inside the 3-point line. That’s the best thing about (Maston) is he’s efficient.”

Gathers had 11 points and eight rebounds, and point guard Lester Medford contributed 11 assists.

Forward Karviar Shepherd scored 13 points and guard Chauncey Collins added 11 for the Horned Frogs (9-7, 1-3).

Shepherd said TCU’s game plan was working before Baylor scratched its zone defense.

“We worked on it in practice,” Shepherd said. “We kind of of knew their zone and found some spots and we took some good shots. Some of them didn’t go down, some did.”

Baylor went on a 10-0 run early in the second half, sparked by reserve guard King McClure’s two 3-pointers, and stretched the lead to 22 points.

The Bears benefited from 43 points off the bench.

Collins scored 11 points in the first half as the Horned Frogs led for much of the first 20 minutes. Collins hit three free throws to finish a 15-4 run that gave TCU a 19-15 edge, tying its largest margin.

But Baylor’s defensive change helped the Bears end the half on a 13-0 run.

“They did a great job attacking our zone,” Drew said. “When we went man, I thought we were able to get some stops and get out in transition. ... If we can get some stops and get in transition, we’re really good.”

Bears forward Taurean Prince scored seven points during the surge, including a wide open 3-pointer from the corner with 1:06 left before halftime.

Maston hit a jumper in the lane with two seconds left in the half that lifted the Bears to a 41-31 lead going into intermission. Maston finished the first half with a team-leading 14 points.

TCU coach Trent Johnson said his team’s margin for error was too thin to let Baylor dictate play on the defensive end the way the Bears did at the end of the first half.

“We got ahead of ourselves,” Johnson said. “We got away from the game plan, we took some bad shots. It just takes a couple of bad possessions for a team like (Baylor) to go on a long run.”

NOTES: Entering the game, Baylor was 7-0 against TCU since the Horned Frogs joined the Big 12 in 2012. The Bears won those games by an average margin of 18.7 points even with a narrow 66-59 overtime victory over TCU last season in Fort Worth. ... TCU has won two road games in three-plus seasons in the Big 12. The Horned Frogs’ only victory away from home before Wednesday night came last season when they defeated Texas Tech in Lubbock. ... Baylor F Rico Gathers, averaging 13.5 points and 10.9 rebounds this season, is second in program history with 31 career double-doubles, three behind Brian Skinner.