TCU 53, Bradley 49

TCU made less than 30 percent of its shots from the field but left the Peoria Civic Center with a 53-49 nonconference win over Bradley on Wednesday night in Peoria, Ill.

The Horned Frogs (7-4) converted only 14 of 47 from the field, including 4 of 17 on 3-pointers, but won on sheer volume of free throws, going to the line 40 times and making 21. The Braves (2-11) made only 17 trips to the stripe, nailing 12.

Reserve guard Chauncey Collins scored a team-high 14 points for TCU, hitting the clinching free throws with one second left. Guard Michael Williams and forward Vlad Brodziansky each finished with 10 points.

Forward Luuk Van Bree paced Bradley with game-high totals of 19 points and 12 rebounds before fouling out. Reserve guard Ronnie Suggs scored 12 points, sinking a 3-pointer with four seconds remaining to pull the Braves within 51-49.

Five players fouled out for Bradley, four of them starters, as it was whistled for 37 fouls.

The Braves nearly won by putting the Horned Frogs at the line repeatedly in the last two minutes. TCU was just 7 of 16 during that span. But Bradley made just 35.6 percent of its shots from the floor and committed 23 turnovers, leading to 19 TCU points.