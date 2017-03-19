TCU ekes out OT win versus Iowa

Without the services of guard Jaylen Fisher and with overtime needed, the TCU Horned Frogs came into Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday and left with a 94-92 victory over the top-seeded Iowa Hawkeyes in the NIT second round.

TCU now advances to the NIT quarterfinals with a home date against either Richmond or Oakland University on Tuesday, while Iowa's season ends at 19-15.

With Fisher unavailable, fourth-seeded TCU (21-15) needed and received sparks from its other starters. In the overtime session, guard Kenrich Williams put the Horned Frogs ahead 88-86 with a dunk. That was then followed by an Iowa turnover that led to a lay-up by guard Alex Robinson to extend the lead to four points. Robinson finished with 19 points and 11 assists.

Then there was guard Desmond Bane, who got the start in place of the injured Fisher, and knocked down four free throws late to finish with 13 points. Iowa had a chance in the closing seconds to force a second, but a missed shot by forward Cordell Pemsl preserved the Horned Frog victory.

One area in particular led to Iowa's season ending in front of a sellout crowd Sunday -- turnovers. The Hawkeyes gave the ball up 17 times, leading to 28 TCU points. After turning the ball over 12 times in the first half, Iowa cut it down to only two turnovers in the second half to come back from as much as 11 points down to force overtime. But three more turnovers during the overtime did the Hawkeyes in. TCU also finished with 52 points in the paint and shot 50 percent during the second half and overtime combined.

Guard Jordan Bohannon finished with game-highs of 25 points and 13 assists for Iowa in defeat. The Hawkeyes also received 22 points from senior guard Peter Jok in what ended up being his final collegiate game. Forward Nicholas Baer had a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds.