Preview: Texas Christian at Iowa State

Texas Christian, which still is searching for its first win of 2014, attempts to snap a nine-game losing streak when it visits No. 17 Iowa State on Saturday afternoon. The Cyclones are coming off a grueling 98-97 triple-overtime victory at No. 19 Oklahoma State on Monday, the team’s first win at Gallagher-Iba Arena since 1988. “To gut this win out was huge,” Iowa State coach Fred Hoiberg said. “It would have been a very difficult loss, fighting three overtimes and walking out of here with an ‘L’.”

Texas Christian comes in on the other end of the spectrum, having lost to No. 18 Texas 59-54 at home on Tuesday - its second close defeat against a ranked team (77-69 at No. 22 Oklahoma on Jan. 22) in its last four contests. The Horned Frogs led Texas at halftime and were tied 52-52 with a little over three minutes to go. “When you have good kids and you’re trying to build something and they put everything they have into it, whether it’s 20 (points), whether it’s 30, whether it’s one or two, losing is painful,” coach Trent Johnson told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

TIME: 4 p.m. ET, Big 12 Network, ESPN3

ABOUT TEXAS CHRISTIAN (9-12, 0-9 Big 12): The injury-plagued Horned Frogs, who have five players out for the season, have struggled on the boards with a minus-6.7 rebounding margin and were outrebounded 56-25 in the loss to Texas. Guard Kyan Anderson, one of only four players on the roster to appear in all 21 games this season, leads the team in scoring (15.1) and has connected on 26-of-70 3-point attempts. Forwards Amric Fields (13.6) and Brandon Parrish (10.2) also are averaging in double figures.

ABOUT IOWA STATE (17-4, 5-4): Marshall transfer DeAndre Kane, who is averaging 16.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists, is making a strong run for All-American honors and just missed a triple-double in the win at Oklahoma State - finishing with 26 points, nine boards and nine assists. Forward Melvin Ejim leads the Big 12 in scoring (18.3) and has posted seven double-doubles. Forward Georges Niang (16.4) has connected on 15-of-30 3-pointers in his last five games.

TIP-INS

1. Iowa State is tied for first in the nation in assists per game (18.3).

2. Ejim has scored at least 10 points in 23 straight contests.

3. Texas Christian’s last victory was over Texas Southern, a 77-64 triumph on Dec. 29.

PREDICTION: Iowa State 85, Texas Christian 65