No. 17 Iowa State 84, Texas Christian 69: Melvin Ejim scored a Big 12 Conference single-game record 48 points and also grabbed a career-high 18 rebounds to lead the host Cyclones to a comfortable victory.

Georges Niang finished with 11 points and DeAndre Kane added 10 assists for Iowa State (18-4, 6-4). Ejim, who broke the previous single-game mark of 44 points shared by Kansas State’s Michael Beasley and Denis Clemente, connected on 20-of-24 shots, including seven dunks, en route to his third straight double-double and 30th of his career.

Kyan Anderson led Texas Christian (9-13, 0-10) with 27 points and eight assists while Amric Fields added 18 points and Karviar Shepherd chipped in with 11 points and eight rebounds. It was the tenth straight loss for the Horned Frogs who haven’t won a game since Dec. 29 when they defeated Texas Southern, 77-64.

Iowa State, which was coming off a grueling 98-97 triple overtime win at Oklahoma State on Monday night, used some strong defense to grind out an early 16-6 lead, holding the Horned Frogs to just 2-of-13 shooting while also forcing four turnovers in the first 11 minutes. Ejim nearly had a double-double in the first half, scoring 15 points to go along with nine rebounds, as Iowa State built a 32-22 halftime lead.

The Cyclones extended their lead to 15 points, 48-33, on a Ejim dunk but TCU used a 7-0 run highlighted by a 3-pointer by Anderson to close to within 55-48. Iowa State broke the game open a few minutes later with a 7-0 run with all seven points by Ejim who capped by a fast break dunk off an alley-oop pass from midcourt by Kane that made it 67-52.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Ejim’s 48 points were the second most in Iowa State history topped by only Lafester Rhodes’ 54 points against Iowa in 1987. ... The Cyclones, who entered the contest tied for first in the nation in assists per game (18.3), finished with 27 on 32 field goals. ... Ejim scored 24 of Iowa State’s final 26 points.