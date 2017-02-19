Iowa State tops TCU for third straight win

Nazareth Mitrou-Long scored 25 points and Iowa State topped TCU 84-71 on Saturday evening at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.

It was the third consecutive win for the Cyclones (17-9, 9-5 Big 12), who again boosted their tournament resume with just 22 days until Selection Sunday.

TCU, meanwhile, committed 19 turnovers -- 14 of which came in the first half. Jamie Dixon's Horned Frogs (17-10, 6-8) are trending in the wrong direction with March looming. Saturday marked the team's third straight loss.

Iowa State led by 10 at halftime and maintained the lead for the entire second half. Mitrou-Long, a senior guard, had 15 points in the first half, went 8 of 13 from the floor and finished with seven rebounds.

Senior guards Monte Morris and Deonte Burton each scored 18 points for the Cyclones, who shot 50.9 percent from the floor. Morris posted a double-double with a team-high 11 rebounds.

Iowa State hit 12 of 25 3-point attempts and also got 11 points from Donovan Jackson off the bench.

TCU shot 52.7 percent from the floor but was hindered by turnovers.

Sophomore guard Alex Robinson led TCU in points with 16 and in rebounds with eight. Vladimir Brodziansky and Jaylen Fisher evenly split 22 points for the Horned Frogs.

The victory propelled Iowa State into a tie for second place in the Big 12 with West Virginia and Baylor.

The win also gave Iowa State a regular-season split with TCU. The Horned Frogs won 84-77 at home on Jan. 14.