Preview: Texas Christian at Kansas

No. 7 Kansas probably doesn’t have much to worry about from visiting Texas Christian on Saturday, but Jayhawks coach Bill Self knows his team can’t underestimate the last-place Horned Frogs. “They’re going to beat somebody,” Self said during a Thursday press conference. “I honestly believe that. They’re much improved over last year. Last year they beat us and beat Oklahoma both, handily. They’ll get one.” TCU has lost 11 straight and has been outscored (minus-16.5) and outrebounded (minus-14.7) by double digits in Big 12 Conference play.Joel Embiid’s status is up in the air after the 7-foot Kansas freshman spent the week resting his sore back and knee. Embiid’s production has dropped in the last three games but MRIs this week showed no structural damage. Self said if Embiid doesn’t practice Friday, he probably won’t play against TCU.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, Big 12 Network, ESPN3

ABOUT TCU (9-14, 0-11 Big 12): Kyan Anderson continues to be the bright spot in the Horned Frogs’ struggling offense, averaging a team-high 16.3 points after scoring at least 20 points in four of his last six games. Amric Fields has scored in double figures in 13 of his 16 appearances and averages 13.6 points and 6.1 rebounds. The Horned Frogs are ranked last in the Big 12 - and near the bottom of the national rankings - in scoring, field-goal percentage and rebounding.

ABOUT KANSAS (18-6, 9-2): Freshman Andrew Wiggins leads the first-place Jayhawks with 16 points and Perry Ellis adds 13.2 points and 6.8 rebounds. Ellis has had two double-doubles in the past three games for Kansas, which is 9-2 at home. Embiid averages 10.7 points, a team-high 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in 22.3 minutes but has been limited to 7.5 points in 17.3 minutes the past three games.

TIP-INS

1. Kansas has beaten TCU in back-to-back games, including January’s 91-69 win, after losing to the Horned Frogs in their first meeting as conference foes last year.

2. TCU has only outrebounded an opponent once (Texas Tech by 26-24) during Big 12 play.

3. Kansas senior reserve F Justin Wesley plays Wilt Chamberlain in a movie about the cultural impact of basketball on the city of Lawrence, Kan., during the start of the civil rights movement. “Jayhawkers,” directed by Kansas faculty member Kevin Willmott, debuted at the Lied Center of Kansas on Friday.

PREDICTION: Kansas 88, Texas Christian 62