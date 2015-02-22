Ellis carries Kansas past stingy TCU

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- For much of Saturday, there wasn’t much that could get the Allen Fieldhouse crowd revved to its normal volume.

TCU, an improved, yet lightly-regarded Big 12 opponent, was hanging tough with No. 8 Kansas. The margin was not uncomfortable, as much as it was unsettling.

Then, Perry Ellis leaped to the rescue as the Jayhawks toppled the Horned Frogs 81-72.

The junior forward converted a lob feed from sophomore point guard Frank Mason into a stretch dunk with 6:45 remaining, which prompted the crowd to erupt. Then, 15 seconds later, Ellis converted a steal into another dunk and the crowd was left chanting his first name.

It should be regarded as a significant moment in the Jayhawks’ season, considering Ellis missed an off-balance layup five days earlier at the final buzzer in a one-point loss at West Virginia.

“I was anxious to play, get back on the court and just play hard. It definitely was a long few days,” Ellis said.

“I just had a mindset, ‘Man, I‘m not going to let this affect me. I can’t let this affect me and the team.’ So I just wanted to come out aggressive and play hard.”

Ellis atoned for that moment at West Virginia, not only with his back-to-back dunks, but with game-highs of 23 points and seven rebounds, as the Jayhawks improved to 22-5 overall and remained atop the Big 12 at 11-3. Ellis finished nine-for-10 from the field.

Freshman point guard Devonte Graham came off the bench to spark the Jayhawks at different stretches and netted a career-high 20 points. Graham had scored just 17 points the previous seven games.

“I was just in the mindset of coming out and attacking,” Graham said. “I was playing more aggressive than I did for the last month or so. They were kind of playing me and Frank (Mason) as drivers and coach just told us to try to get in the lane.”

In the process, Graham capitalized on enough opportunities to go seven-for-seven from the field.

“That might have a little bit to do with luck,” he said with a wry smile.

TCU (16-11, 3-11 Big 12) refused to go away easily. It used a strong run of nine unanswered points to answer the lob dunk by Ellis and pull within nine at 68-59. The Horned Frogs could not get any closer than seven after that, however, after coming into the game off their first two-game conference winning streak since joining the Big 12.

Senior guard Trey Zeigler led TCU with 20 points. Senior guard Kyan Anderson added 14 and seven assists.

“That’s probably as good as we’ve played on the road,” TCU coach Trent Johnson said. “I can’t fault our effort, I can’t fault our execution, because (Kansas can) put it on you at times and force you to be really good. I mean, really good, offensively. They are just so good mentally, physically and they’re tough.”

Mason, a sophomore point guard, added 14 points and five assists for the Jayhawks.

The Jayhawks shot 58.3 percent for the game and 62.5 percent in the second half. Kansas also outscored TCU in points off the bench by a 37-19 margin.

Graham nailed back-to-back 3-pointers to enable Kansas to gain some first-half separation after the lead was swapped seven times.

“We had some starters who were not producing,” said Kansas coach Bill Self, referring to sophomore guard Wayne Selden (five), freshman forward Cliff Alexander (two) and freshman guard Kelly Oubre (zero). “We needed our bench to be good, and certainly Devonte played good.”

Graham connected at the 6:32 and 5:29 marks to put the Jayhawks ahead. Another 3-pointer by sophomore guard Brannen Greene boosted the margin to 33-26 and capped a 12-5 run by the Jayhawks.

With 11 points off the bench, Graham paced Kansas in the first half. Zeigler scored seven first-half points for TCU, which led by four early and forced the Jayhawks into 10 first-half turnovers.

NOTES: Kansas G Brannen Greene entered the game leading the Big 12 with a .553 percentage from 3-point range during conference play. ... TCU coach Trent Johnson has the distinction of beating Bill Self’s Kansas teams while coaching for two different schools. His Stanford team beat Kansas in Self’s first season with the Jayhawks. ... Kansas extended its homecourt win streak to 22 games. ... TCU is assured of finishing the regular season with a winning record for the first time since 2011-12. ... Chris Huey, a 6-foot-7 senior manager who has participated for the Kansas scout team at practices, dressed for Saturday’s game. He entered and played the final 35 seconds, but missed his only shot attempt.