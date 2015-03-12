Kansas makes it past TCU in Big 12 quarterfinal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Not particularly well was good enough for Kansas.

The ninth-ranked Jayhawks shot below 50 percent from the field, including 0-of-8 from 3-point range, but managed to hold off TCU 64-59 in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament on Friday at the Sprint Center.

Kansas (25-7) will face Baylor in the semifinals on Friday night.

”It was obviously a win, which we’re happy about,“ Kansas coach Bill Self said. ”But we didn’t play particularly well.

“Kelly (Oubre) and Landen (Lucas) made enough plays to allow us to win. They were the two best performers we had today by a long shot.”

Oubre scored 25 points, including 17 in the second half. He was joined in double figures by Lucas with 13 points.

TCU (18-15) was led by Trey Zeigler with 20 points and Chris Washburn with 10.

“Obviously, we weren’t good enough this afternoon,” TCU coach Trent Johnson said. “I thought we competed really hard and had opportunities to make plays down the stretch and didn’t make them. The bottom line is Kansas was the better team this afternoon and I would like to go ahead and let these guys answer questions so they can get off their feet.”

The Horned Frogs’ chances were hurt when point guard and leading scorer Kyan Anderson picked up his fourth foul with 16:37 left in the second half and TCU trailing 35-32. Anderson had three fouls in the first half.

But the Horned Frogs hung tough. They trailed by seven at the half but rattled off the first six points after intermission. They never grabbed the lead but tied the score several times, the last at 51.

“Kyan is a big part of what we do,” Zeigler said. “It kind of put (the ball) in my hands the whole second half. We just tried to battle and keep ourselves in the game.”

Johnson was not using Anderson’s absence as an excuse.

“It’s tough for us to beat anybody when we don’t have one of our best players on the floor,” Johnson said. “We played well without him at certain times during the course of the year. The bottom line for us is we didn’t do a good enough job at the defensive end.”

Self was impressed with the Horned Frogs’ effort without their best player.

“It was probably good for us that he was out,” he said. “But on the flip side when he’s out that meant that Zeigler had the ball the whole time. He’s the one who killed us.”

The Horned Frogs trailed 54-52 when Anderson returned with 5:18 left. Just over a minute and a half later, he was gone with his fifth foul.

Kansas relied on Oubre late in the second half. Oubre scored 10 straight points, including eight of 10 from the free-throw line.

For the second time in three games, the Jayhawks did not convert a 3-pointer.

“If you ask all coaches what’s the most important thing, (they’ll say) making shots,” Self said. “I’ll spin it that it’s really a positive because it made us focus on the defensive end and rebounding.”

TCU hung around in the first half, leading 18-17 with just over 8:00 remaining. An 11-3 run Kansas a 28-21 lead and the Jayhawks led 33-26 at halftime.

Ziegler led TCU with eight first-half points, with Karviar Shepherd adding seven. Anderson was held to three points to go with his three first-half fouls.

Oubre led Kansas with eight points in the first half. Lucas had seven points and forward Jamari Traylor added six.

Neither team connected on a 3-point attempt in the first half.

NOTES: Kansas was without starting F Perry Ellis, who sprained his right knee in the penultimate game of the regular season against West Virginia. He is expected to be ready for the NCAA Tournament. ... Kansas now stands 10-1 against TCU all time. The Horned Frogs’ lone victory came at home in Fort Worth in the first -ever Big 12 matchup between the teams. ... TCU outrebounded Kansas 83-69 in the two regular-season losses, including 38-14 on the offensive end. ... TCU won its first postseason tournament game as a member of the Big 12 with a 67-65 victory over Kansas State on Wednesday.