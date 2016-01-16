Diallo gives No. 1 Kansas a lift

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- The delay the NCAA imposed on Cheick Diallo’s eligibility at the start of the season was beginning to look like much hoopla over nothing.

The Kansas freshman did not take a shot in three straight games before finally breaking out Saturday as a reserve contributor in the No. 1 Jayhawks’ 70-63 victory over TCU in Allen Fieldhouse.

Diallo had nine points and nine rebounds, while also setting a season-high by a Kansas player with five blocked shots. He logged a season-high 21 minutes as the Jayhawks improved to 15-2 overall and 4-1 in the Big 12.

“I give everything to help my team win,” said Diallo, a 6-foot-9 forward. “That’s what I do, blocked shots, rebounds, run the floor.”

Diallo played 12 minutes in the previous three games, the last one being a loss at West Virginia that will likely drop Kansas from the No. 1 spot in the polls it occupied the last two weeks.

Asked if the lack of playing time was frustrating, Diallo said: “Not really, because it keeps me working hard.”

Kansas coach Bill Self considered starting one of his two freshman forwards, Diallo or Carlton Bragg, against the Horned Frogs (9-8, 1-4). Instead, he kept his lineup the same based on the strong record the Jayhawks carried into the game.

“We thought Cheick was great this week in practice,” Self said. “He’s going to really help us. You can see how raw he is, but he can do things to change the game.”

Bragg played 16 minutes off the bench and was one of five Jayhawks to score in double figures, with 10 points.

Junior guard Wayne Selden scored a team-high 11 points, senior forward Perry Ellis added 10 points and nine rebounds, and junior guard Frank Mason and sophomore guard Devonte’ Graham each had 10 points.

“Both of the freshmen (Diallo and Bragg) gave just a huge spark,” said Graham, who added a game-high six assists. “Coach is always telling them to be ready when their number gets called. In practice you see them getting better.”

The Horned Frogs pulled to within six points early in the second half before the Jayhawks scored on eight of 10 possessions and padded their margin to 57-41.

Kansas extended its lead to 19 with 4:36 remaining before TCU used a late flurry to pull within the final margin. The loss was the fourth in five road games for the Frogs, though their effort improved.

”I‘m not into moral victories, but I thought we made some strides in our ability to compete,“ TCU coach Trent Johnson said. ”But Kansas is good and they’re physical pressure is really tough.

“But then, I think my wife could score on us in the post sometimes.”

Junior guard Michael Williams led a balanced TCU attack with 13 points. Sophomore guard Chauncey Collins and junior guard Brandon Parrish each added 11 points. Sophomore forward Vladimir Brodzansky came off the bench to grab a game-high 12 rebounds.

“We have to play with the competitiveness we played with tonight; this was a good step,” Williams said. “Kansas has got great players all across the board. Whoever they put in can compete a high level.”

Self, who improved to 199-9 at home in his 13th season as the Jayhawks’ head coach, was not impressed with his team’s passion coming off the West Virginia defeat.

”It was a dud game,“ Self said. ”We didn’t do a lot of things to create energy. Statistically we did some good things defensively. We’re up 17 with three minutes left and just puttered around for the rest of the game, which is absolutely ridiculous.

“But it was a win. Just one of those matter-of-fact deals.”

Graham led the Jayhawks with 10 first-half points and five assists, and Bragg added eight points on 3-for-4 shooting over seven minutes. Bragg subbed in after senior Perry Ellis acquired his second foul.

Junior forward Chris Washburn paced TCU with eight first-half points. His frontcourt partner, junior forward Karviar Shepherd, drew a flagrant foul with 5:58 left in the half after striking Selden with an elbow.

Selden converted both free throws awarded on the flagrant foul and Bragg added two more free throws after Kansas retained possession. That closed an 11-0 run that gave the Jayhawks a 26-19 lead.

NOTES: Kansas extended its homecourt winning streak to 33 games, tying the second-longest stretch under coach Bill Self. The Jayhawks improved to 31-6 under Self when coming off a Big 12 defeat. ... After committing a season-high 22 turnovers in the loss at West Virginia, the Jayhawks had only 10 against TCU. Junior PG Frank Mason, who had seven turnovers against the Mountaineers, bounced back with four assists against one turnover. ...Michael Porter, a 6-8 junior swingman from Columbia, Mo., attended the game as part of an unofficial visit to Kansas. Porter is ranked as the No. 3 overall recruit in the 2017 class, according to Rivals.com. ... The loss was the third in four games for TCU against a ranked opponent. The other defeats were against West Virginia on Jan. 4 and Baylor on Jan. 13. ...