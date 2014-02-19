Preview: Texas Christian at Kansas State

Two red-hot scorers will meet Wednesday when last-place Texas Christian visits Kansas State. Wildcat freshman Marcus Foster is averaging 23.4 points over his last six games after recording his first double-double in Saturday’s double-overtime loss at Baylor. TCU junior Kyan Anderson is averaging 23 points in his past five games, shooting 54.7 percent from the floor and 53.8 percent from the 3-point line.

Anderson scored half of his team’s first-half points in the past two games to keep the Horned Frogs in striking distance of Baylor and Kansas. TCU is ranked last in the Big 12 Conference in most offensive categories and ranked low nationally in points scored (307th), scoring margin (305th) and rebound margin (343rd out of 345). Kansas State is coming off back-to-back overtime games and is 13-1 at home, including 6-0 in league play.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT TEXAS CHRISTIAN (9-15, 0-12 Big 12): Anderson leads TCU with 16.6 points and Amric Fields adds 13.5 points and 6.1 rebounds in 17 games. The pair has combined for 50.8 percent of TCU’s 59.6 points during league play. The Horned Frogs, who have lost 12 straight, have been outscored by 17.6 points and outrebounded by 14.9 boards in Big 12 action.

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (17-8, 7-5): Foster, who leads the Wildcats with 15.1 points, has hit 12-of-21 3-pointers in his last three games. Thomas Gipson adds 11.6 points on 56.9 percent shooting and a team-high 6.2 rebounds. Shane Southwell averages 10.4 points but missed the Baylor game with a foot injury and is questionable for Wednesday.

TIP-INS

1. Kansas State coach Bruce Weber (44) can tie Lon Kruger (45) for most wins by a Wildcats coach in his first two seasons in school history.

2. Kansas State has won 13 in a row at home since dropping its season opener, the third longest streak at Bramlage Coliseum.

3. Kansas State has scored at least 70 points in 12 of its last 16 games, including eight times in Big 12 play, while TCU has yet to hit that mark in conference play.

PREDICTION: Kansas State 75, Texas Christian 56