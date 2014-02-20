(Updated: CORRECTS time to 12:52 in graph 4)

Kansas State 65, Texas Christian 53: Thomas Gipson scored 16 points to lead four Wildcats in double figures as Kansas State pulled away late from the visiting Horned Frogs.

Marcus Foster added 13 points and six assists for Kansas State (18-8, 8-5 Big 12), which improved to 14-1 at home. Nino Williams added 11 points, Will Spradling had 10 points and Gipson finished with a game-high 11 rebounds.

Kyan Anderson led Texas Christian (9-16, 0-13) with 23 points but was held to 1-of-5 shooting in the second half. Karviar Shepherd added 12 points and four rebounds.

The Wildcats led 14-6 midway through the first half before Anderson scored 17 of TCU’s next 20 points on the way to a 27-26 halftime deficit. The Horned Frogs hung around for a while, getting back-to-back baskets from Anderson and Shepherd to tie the game at 42 with 12:52 left.

Williams had three baskets during a 15-2 run over the next six minutes as Kansas State broke open the game. The Wildcats, who outrebounded TCU 47-24, didn’t allow a TCU field goal in the last 10 minutes.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Anderson, who went 6-of-7 in the first half while the rest of the Horned Frogs went 4-of-19, has scored 53.8 percent of his team’s first-half points over the past three games. ... TCU scored 17 of its first-half points off 13 Kansas State turnovers and forced 18 overall. ... Kansas State coach Bruce Weber is tied with Lon Kruger for the most wins (45) by a Wildcat coach in his first two seasons at the school.