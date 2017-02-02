TCU gains rare Big 12 road win

TCU outscored Kansas State 13-7 in overtime to defeat the Wildcats 86-80 Wednesday night in Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kan. It was just the third road victory for the Horned Frogs, against 38 defeats, in their five years in the Big 12.

Other than a big, early lead by TCU, this was a back-and-forth contest from the beginning. There were 12 ties and 12 lead changes.

Kansas State was just 4 of 8 from the free-throw line in overtime after going 17 of 20 in regulation.

TCU (15-7, 4-5 Big 12) had six players in double-figures. The Horned Frogs were led by JD Miller with 18 points. Miller, who had seven three-point makes on the season, was 4 of 5 from beyond the arc. Other Frogs in double-figures were Vladimir Brodziansky (17), 12 each from Jaylen Fisher and Alex Robinson, and 11 each from Karviar Shepherd and Michael Williams.

Kansas State (15-7, 4-5 Big 12) was led by Kamau Stokes with a season-high 21 points. Xavier Sneed had 19, D.J. Johnson had 14 and Wesley Iwundu had 11.

The Wildcats, on a three-game losing streak, are now staring at games at No. 2 Baylor, vs. No. 3 Kansas and at No. 7 West Virginia.

TCU jumped out early, going up 20-9 before the second media timeout. It was the third straight game that the Wildcats struggled out of the gate. The Horned Frogs led by as many as 14 points, 29-15. But unlike the past two games, the Wildcats responded. They went on a 14-0 run in less than 14 minutes to tie the game. They closed the first half on a 24-6 run to take a 39-35 halftime lead.

The Wildcats were led by Johnson with 13 points. Sneed added 8 points and Stokes had 7.

The Horned Frogs were led by Karviar Shepherd with 8 points, but he was limited to just seven minutes of action because of foul trouble.