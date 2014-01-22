Preview: Texas Christian at Oklahoma

Oklahoma has been strong offensively all season, but will get a chance to show off an improved defense when it hosts Texas Christian on Wednesday. The No. 25 Sooners are ninth nationally at 84.7 points but solid defense in the past six quarters - holding Kansas State to 28.6 percent shooting in the second half last week and Baylor to 40.7 percent Saturday - has coach Lon Kruger pleased. “I thought the second half at Kansas State was a start,” he told the media after Saturday’s 66-64 victory at Baylor. “We’re playing good clubs every night out, so we’ve got to keep getting better, especially on that end of the floor.”

The Sooners, who are 8-2 at home, are the only Big 12 team with five starters averaging double figures. Buddy Hield has been a spark plug, averaging 18.6 points in league play despite fighting through a nagging foot injury. The Horned Frogs have lost five straight and face their fourth ranked opponent in five games.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT TEXAS CHRISTIAN (9-8, 0-5 Big 12): Freshman center Karviar Shepherd has come on strong with 28 points in his last two games after scoring just 13 points in his first three Big 12 contests. Kyan Anderson leads the Horned Frogs with 14.6 points and Amric Fields, who is limited in practice before and after games because of soreness following last year’s knee surgery, is averaging 13.7 points and 5.6 rebounds in his 10 appearances. TCU has held 12 of its 17 opponents to fewer than 70 points and ranks fourth in the Big 12 in points allowed (68.1).

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (14-4, 3-2): Cameron Clark leads the Sooners with 17.1 points and Hield (16.6), Jordan Woodard (11.3), Ryan Spangler (11.2) and Isaiah Cousins (10.6) are all in double figures. Spangler leads the league in rebounds (9.4) and is averaging 12.7 rebounds over his last three games. Oklahoma, which leads the series 12-2 and is 6-0 at home against TCU, is shooting 41.9 percent from the 3-point line at home, led by a combined 45.4 percent by Cousins, Clark and Hield.

TIP-INS

1. Hield, who missed five games last year with a broken foot and reaggravated the injury before the team’s preseason trip to Belgium and France, had his foot stepped on during a Jan. 11 game this season.

2. The Horned Frogs average 65.9 points and have been held to 50 or fewer points in three Big 12 games.

3. Spangler has a league-high seven double-doubles while TCU has just two (one by Fields and Shepherd) this season.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 71, Texas Christian 55