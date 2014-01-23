FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oklahoma 77, Texas Christian 69
Sections
Featured
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
U.S.
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 23, 2014 / 4:41 AM / 4 years ago

Oklahoma 77, Texas Christian 69

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

No. 25 Oklahoma 77, Texas Christian 69: Ryan Spangler had 13 points and a career-high 16 rebounds to help the Sooners finally put away the visiting Horned Frogs.

Spangler recorded his eighth double-double after going scoreless in the first half. Buddy Hield led Oklahoma (15-4, 4-2 Big 12) with 16 points and Cameron Clark added 15 points, including a 3-of-4 performance from the 3-point line.

Kyan Anderson had 23 points for Texas Christian (9-9, 0-6) and Amric Fields added 15 points. Freshman Karviar Shepherd added 12 points and 11 rebounds for his second career double-double.

Oklahoma used a 9-0 run for a double-digit lead late in the first half, but the Horned Frogs finished on a 9-2 run, including four points from Anderson, to get within 40-36. Spangler’s first field goal snapped a 47-all tie with a little more than 13 minutes left and started a 12-2 run but the Horned Frogs rallied again, getting back-to-back 3-pointers from Fields and Anderson with 9:30 left.

TCU tied the game at 66 on Fields’ layup with less than four minutes left but Oklahoma responded with a 11-1 run, capped by Spangler’s shot-clock-beating 3-pointer with 30 seconds left. Spangler, who entered the game with only two made 3-pointers this season, went 4-of-7 from the floor in the second half.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Sooners recorded a season-high 13 steals, led by Clark’s five. ... Isaiah Cousins added 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting for the Sooners and Je‘lon Hornbeak had 10 points off the bench. ... The Sooners outrebounded TCU 36-32 and forced 16 turnovers while losing 15.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.