No. 25 Oklahoma 77, Texas Christian 69: Ryan Spangler had 13 points and a career-high 16 rebounds to help the Sooners finally put away the visiting Horned Frogs.

Spangler recorded his eighth double-double after going scoreless in the first half. Buddy Hield led Oklahoma (15-4, 4-2 Big 12) with 16 points and Cameron Clark added 15 points, including a 3-of-4 performance from the 3-point line.

Kyan Anderson had 23 points for Texas Christian (9-9, 0-6) and Amric Fields added 15 points. Freshman Karviar Shepherd added 12 points and 11 rebounds for his second career double-double.

Oklahoma used a 9-0 run for a double-digit lead late in the first half, but the Horned Frogs finished on a 9-2 run, including four points from Anderson, to get within 40-36. Spangler’s first field goal snapped a 47-all tie with a little more than 13 minutes left and started a 12-2 run but the Horned Frogs rallied again, getting back-to-back 3-pointers from Fields and Anderson with 9:30 left.

TCU tied the game at 66 on Fields’ layup with less than four minutes left but Oklahoma responded with a 11-1 run, capped by Spangler’s shot-clock-beating 3-pointer with 30 seconds left. Spangler, who entered the game with only two made 3-pointers this season, went 4-of-7 from the floor in the second half.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Sooners recorded a season-high 13 steals, led by Clark’s five. ... Isaiah Cousins added 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting for the Sooners and Je‘lon Hornbeak had 10 points off the bench. ... The Sooners outrebounded TCU 36-32 and forced 16 turnovers while losing 15.