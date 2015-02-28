Hield, Oklahoma rally to beat TCU

NORMAN, Okla. -- With two critical Big 12 games looming, No. 16 Oklahoma looked like a team looking ahead Saturday against TCU.

But the Sooners hung around, then finished strong, beating the Horned Frogs 67-60 in front of an estimated 5,091 at Lloyd Noble Center.

“I thought we came out in the second half and played with a little more snap in our step, moved the ball better, made plays down the stretch and got some stops,” Sooners coach Lon Kruger said. “I thought TCU played great. I was proud of our guys really to hang in there and make plays that they needed to, especially down the stretch.”

Buddy Hield, Oklahoma’s junior guard, had struggled recently, shooting just 33 percent over the last five games. But the Big 12’s leading scorer came up big against the Horned Frogs, scoring a game-high 21 points and adding a career-best 13 rebounds.

“I just stayed in the gym a long time,” Hield said. “I came into the gym staying up late, like I usually do when I‘m in a slump. I basically sleep there and try to find my rhythm.”

Senior forward TaShawn Thomas added 15 points for Oklahoma (20-8, 11-5 Big 12), which has a chance to grab at least a share of the conference title if it can win the last two games.

Oklahoma plays at Iowa State on Monday before wrapping up the season at home against Kansas next Saturday.

Senior guards Kyan Anderson and Trey Ziegler scored 16 points each to lead the Horned Frogs (17-12, 4-12).

TCU led for much of the game, building a double-digit lead by late in the first half.

But, once again, the Horned Frogs couldn’t hold on.

“I thought we played well,” coach Trent Johnson said. “I thought we played extremely hard. Until the last four minutes, I thought we were in position to win the game and then they did a great job of getting to the free-throw line and we didn‘t. So tip your hat to them.”

The Sooners had struggled from the free-throw line for much of the game, but they made their last seven in the final 1:58 to grab their eighth win in the last nine games.

After not winning a game by less than double figures in their first 20 games, Oklahoma has now won three consecutive tight games.

“The difference in close games is you make a shot here and you get a stop there,” Kruger said. “There’s a certain amount of confidence that contributes to being able to do that. And I think when you win a game or two that’s close, you have a little more confidence the next time you get in a close game, and you get that bucket to go or you get that defensive board. That’s the difference. There’s a fine line there.”

The Sooners came back to tie it several times in the second half before finally breaking through.

With less than four minutes left, Thomas’ strong drive through the lane ended with a floater to put the Sooners up 58-56.

After a TCU turnover, Thomas finished OU’s next possession with a dunk.

“They just kept giving me the ball,” Thomas said. “My teammates kept looking for me and telling me, ‘TaShawn, it’s time to go to work, it’s your turn.’ Coach kept telling me he needed me to do something for him this half.”

Oklahoma then hit its free throws and got several defensive stops in the final minutes to close out the win.

“We just didn’t finish plays,” Johnson said. “They did a good job. We put a lot of pressure to get to the free-throw line and we were in a position, but we didn’t get to the line.”

NOTES: Bad road conditions forced TCU to make alternate travel arrangements from Fort Worth, Texas, to Norman, Okla. The Horned Frogs wound up taking a train and arriving after 1 a.m. Saturday morning. The game could not be pushed back to Saturday night because the OU women played at home and couldn’t be pushed back to Sunday because they are scheduled to play at Iowa State on Monday. ... After Oklahoma backup guards Frank Booker, a sophomore, and Dinjiyl Walker, a junior, missed practice time during the week with various injuries, both played Saturday. ... TCU plays at Oklahoma State on Wednesday.