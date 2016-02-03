No. 1 Oklahoma routs TCU

NORMAN, Okla. -- Plenty of times this season, No. 1 Oklahoma’s games have turned into the Buddy Hield show.

Tuesday against TCU, it was an ensemble affair as the Sooners got a rare chance to catch their breath during Big 12 play with a 95-72 blowout of TCU in front of an estimated 6,344 at Lloyd Noble Center.

“I thought it was pretty good focus from the start,” Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger said. “We got off to a good start moving the ball, attacking. We got downhill, made a lot of good plays for each other.”

The Sooners offense had been reliant on the 3-point shot but against the Horned Frogs, Oklahoma set the tone early by driving to the basket.

The result was 40 points in the paint -- the third most for the Sooners this season -- and 18 free throws.

“It’s nice knowing that if we need to we can switch up how we score if the three ball’s not falling or we just don’t need it,” Khadeem Lattin said. “That’s what we did today. We switched up how we scored. It’s nice to be versatile.”

Even on a night when he didn’t dominate, Hield led the way for Oklahoma (19-2, 7-2 Big 12), scoring 17 but just four after halftime.

Six Sooners finished in double figures with all five starters and reserve guard Christian James reaching the mark.

“I’ve just been in the gym a lot with Buddy and Isaiah (Cousins), just trying to find my rhythm,” James said. “In practice, I’ve been knocking down a couple of shots. It’s giving me confidence.”

The Sooners have been searching for more depth and though Tuesday’s game was a blowout, there were encouraging signs.

James’ performance -- 4-for-5 from behind the 3-point line for a career-high scoring in 13 minutes -- was a big one, as was Akolda Manyang’s season-high 16 minutes with eight points and four blocks.

“The deeper we can be with quality depth, the better,” Kruger said. “It wasn’t just tonight. We’ve had better play and better production in practice out of the guys coming off the bench. That’s the big key. They last four or five practices have been pretty good in terms of their focus and competing to earn more minutes, which is good.”

Cousins had another big game for the Sooners with 13 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. It was Cousins’ third double-double of the season. Ryan Spangler picked up his ninth with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Jordan Woodard added 14 and Lattin 10 as the Sooners shot better than 50 percent from the floor for the eighth time this season and third time in four games.

Woodard set the tone early, getting to the free-throw line five times in the game’s opening minute and making all nine of his free throws in the first half as the Sooners built a 22-point lead by late in the half.

Vlad Brodziansky led TCU (10-12, 1-8) with 17 points while Chris Washburn added 15.

TCU coach Trent Johnson said he hoped his team would learn from playing not only a No. 1 team but a team that features four players who have now started 89 consecutive games together.

“(Jordan) Woodard, he’s a good player. He’s a winner. Cousins, we’re coming for shootaround today and he was leaving the gym,” Johnson said. “That’s got to be a teaching point for our group. I have a lot of good kids but they have to understand that if you want to be good, you have to pay a price.”

The Horned Frogs have dropped six consecutive conference games after beating Texas on Jan. 9.

Oklahoma has won four consecutive games.

NOTES: Oklahoma City Thunder star Kevin Durant arrived at the game about five minutes in and watched from a baseline seat. ... Sooners guard Buddy Hield was named on of 10 finalists for the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award earlier Tuesday. Hield was also a finalist for the award last season. ... Malique Trent started his second consecutive game for TCU. Trent missed three games for violating team rules and came off the bench for two games before returning to the starting lineup. ... Oklahoma plays at Kansas State on Saturday. The Sooners haven’t won at Manhattan since 2012. ... TCU hosts Kansas. The Jayhawks beat the Horned Frogs 70-63 on Jan. 16. ... Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione presented a game ball to Sooners coach Lon Kruger in recognition of Kruger winning his 100th game with the program on Saturday at LSU.