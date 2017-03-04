McGusty carries Oklahoma past TCU

NORMAN, Okla. -- Kameron McGusty scored 22 points, leading Oklahoma to a 73-68 win over TCU in the regular-season finale for both teams at Lloyd Noble Center.

The Sooners had struggled to finish off games all season but found a way against the Horned Frogs, making several big defensive stops late to avoid the last-place finish in the Big 12.

The teams will meet again Wednesday in the opener of the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City.

TCU had a chance to tie or take the lead in the final minute but couldn't find space to work and finally, as the shot clock wound down, JD Miller had to attempt a 3-pointer over McGusty. The shot bounced away and Kristian Doolittle grabbed the rebound, ending TCU's best chance to get back in the game.

Doolittle finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds for Oklahoma (11-19, 5-13 Big 12).

Vladimir Brodziansky and Kenrich Williams had 17 each to lead TCU (17-14, 6-12), which lost for the seventh consecutive game.

Oklahoma opened a nine-point lead early in the second half thanks to back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers, the final coming from Doolittle from the top of the key just before the shot clock expired.

Before that stretch, the Sooners were just 1 of 9 from beyond the arc. TCU made that lead disappear in about six minutes with the help of three 3-pointers of its own.

Brandon Parrish's 3-pointer with about 12 minutes remaining gave the Horned Frogs their first lead since the game was less than seven minutes old. To that point, TCU was 7 of 11 from behind the arc.

The Horned Frogs missed their next four 3-pointers before Williams' tied it with 1:04 remaining.

Rashard Odomes, who had started every game for the Sooners before Saturday's game, missed the game with back spasms and was replaced in the starting lineup by Christian James.