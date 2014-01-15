Preview: Texas Christian at Oklahoma State

Two teams on opposite ends of the Big 12 spectrum meet when Texas Christian visits No. 8 Oklahoma State on Wednesday night. The Cowboys have their eyes on a conference title and more behind all-world play from guards Marcus Smart and Markel Brown, who rank third and sixth respectively in the league in scoring. Smart’s contributions go beyond the stat line though, as Cowboys coach Travis Ford told The Oklahoman, “He’s a very vocal leader, but then he’s leading by example, and he’s making all those little plays, whether it be an assist or a steal or big rebounds.”

Trent Johnson’s Horned Frogs have far more questions than answers in year two in the Big 12. The team ranks in the bottom third nationally in scoring, rebounding and field goal percentage and is still in search of its first conference win this season after just two last season. Johnson told TCU360, “It’s frustrating for me (and) for the kids — obviously, this league is what it is, it’s without a question the best league in the country.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT TEXAS CHRISTIAN (9-6, 0-3 Big 12): Season-ending injuries to Aaron Durley and Devonta Abron in the preseason tempered hopes in Fort Worth, but point guard Kyan Anderson has been a bright spot for Johnson thus far. The 5-11 junior ranks 10th in the Big 12 in scoring at 15.6 points and fifth in assists at five per game. If 6-6 freshman Brandon Parrish can improve upon a 42.6 field-goal percentage, it will give Anderson another option to find inside, and perhaps give the Horned Frogs the offensive spark they need.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (14-2, 2-1): The Cowboys’ scoring foursome of Smart, Brown, Le’Bryan Nash and Phil Forte III has proven unstoppable when it’s clicking. Oklahoma State enters the contest ranked 12th nationally in scoring offense at 85 points per game and 14th in field goal percentage at 49.1 percent. It all runs through Smart, who Johnson called “without a question, the best player in the country, in my mind,” to TCU360.

TIP-INS

1. Oklahoma State leads the Big 12 in scoring margin at plus-19.5 points, while TCU is last at plus-0.3.

2. TCU is one of two teams in the Big 12 that is winless in conference play.

3. Oklahoma State is 19-2 all-time vs. TCU

PREDICTION: Oklahoma State 91, TCU 70