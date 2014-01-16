No. 8 Oklahoma State 82, Texas Christian 50: Marcus Smart led the way with 20 points and the Cowboys ran away from the visiting Horned Frogs early in the game.

Smart was one of four Oklahoma State players in double figures as the Cowboys (15-2, 3-1 Big 12) held an opponent to less than 60 points for the fifth time this season. Markel Brown contributed 14 points while Le’Bryan Nash added 13 and each tallied eight rebounds, as did Smart.

Karviar Shepherd led TCU (9-7, 0-4) with a career-high 13 points and Michael Williams chipped in 11 off the bench. The Horned Frogs were 2-for-14 from 3-point range and third-leading scorer Brandon Parrish finished 0-for-3 from long range and 1-for-8 from the field.

Smart made consecutive 3-pointers and scored the first nine points for the Cowboys, but those were his only points of the opening stanza. Still, Oklahoma State was able to steadily build its advantage through contributions from Brown and Brian Williams and took a 39-25 lead to the break.

A Smart jumper five minutes into the second half spread the Oklahoma State lead to 21. The Cowboys finished the game on an 11-2 run to push the lead to 30-plus in the final minutes.

GAME NOTEBOOK: TCU G Charles Hill Jr. did not make the trip because of an academic issue. … Fifteen different Cowboys saw the floor in the contest. … Oklahoma State won the rebounding battle 46-33.