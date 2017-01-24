Oklahoma State runs past TCU

Oklahoma State finally broke through for Big 12 win over the weekend. On Monday night, the Cowboys added a conference home win, beating TCU 89-76 at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla.

Point guard Jawun Evans scored 27 points and guard Jeffrey Carroll added 19 -- 12 in the final 10:24 -- to lead Oklahoma State (12-8, 2-6 Big 12). Evans handed out eight assists, and Carroll grabbed 10 rebounds.

TCU (14-6, 3-5) got 20 points apiece from guard Kenrich Williams and forward Vlad Brodziansky. Guard Alex Robinson scored 13 points, and Williams added a game-high 12 rebounds.

The game was tied 51-51 when Carroll started his surge midway through the second half. His 3-pointer sent the Cowboys back ahead for good. He stayed hot, too, as Oklahoma State pulled away.

Oklahoma State was on top 32-29 at the half after leading by as many as nine on several occasions, including with 1:21 remaining on a Carroll three-point play. However, TCU scored the final six points of the period -- four on one possession -- to hack into the lead.

Evans led the Cowboys with 12 first-half points. Carroll added seven points and five boards before the break.

The Horned Frogs shot just 32.3 percent from the floor and 9.1 (1 of 11) percent on 3-pointers prior to halftime. However, they stayed close by dominating on the boards, 24-13. TCU used nine offensive rebounds to outscore Oklahoma State 14-0 in second-chance points.

Williams led the Horned Frogs early with 12 first-half points and nine rebounds, including four on the offensive end.

Overall, Oklahoma State outshot TCU from the floor 54.2 percent to 39.3 percent, offsetting the Horned Frogs' 35-30 rebounding advantage.

The Cowboys are home again Saturday, taking on Arkansas as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Horned Frogs are also home Saturday in the Challenge, hosting Auburn.