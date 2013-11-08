Preview: Texas Christian at Southern Methodist

Texas Christian coach Trent Johnson clearly has the utmost respect for Southern Methodist counterpart Larry Brown, saying during the offseason: “Larry Brown may be the best and most accomplished coach in this state, regardless of sport or level.” In his first year with the Mustangs, Brown finished below .500 on the season but defeated the Horned Frogs when the teams met last November. On Friday, Johnson and TCU look to exact revenge as the teams match up in the Tip-Off Showcase in Dallas.

Expectations are high for the Mustangs, who return all five starters and also introduce a top-20 recruiting class as they begin their first season in the American Athletic Conference. McDonald’s All-American guard Keith Frazier is the most noteworthy newcomer to a roster that is headlined by Jalen Jones, the team’s leading scorer and rebounder in 2012-13. The Horned Frogs also return their top scorer (Kyan Anderson, 12 points per game) and will introduce the highest ranked player to ever sign with the school, center Karviar Shepherd (rated No. 46 overall and the No. 3 center by Rivals).

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest

ABOUT TEXAS CHRISTIAN (2012-13: 11-21, 2-16 Big 12): The Horned Frogs are expected to start three freshmen in the frontcourt with senior guard Jarvis Ray and Anderson in the backcourt. Anderson scored in double figures in each of the final nine games last season and has topped 20 points six times in his career. While Shepherd was the biggest catch in the 2012-13 recruiting class, freshman forward Hudson Price is no slouch, having averaged 18.7 points per game on 45 percent 3-point shooting as a high school senior.

ABOUT SOUTHERN METHODIST (2012-13: 15-17, 5-11 Conference USA): The Mustangs led Conference USA in field-goal percentage defense last season, holding its opponents to 39.5 percent on average. However, the Mustangs were 248th in the nation in scoring (64.5), 213th in rebounding (33.8) and 234th in assists (12.0). In addition to Anderson and Shepherd, SMU will also feature Yanick Moreira – the No. 1-ranked junior college transfer in the nation, according to Rivals – a 6-11 center who averaged 18.2 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks last season.

TIP-INS

1. Jones scored a career-high 21 points in last season’s three-point win at TCU.

2. The Mustangs were picked to come in sixth in the AAC, while the Horned Frogs were pegged to finish last in the 10-team Big 12 this season.

3. SMU led Conference USA in free-throw percentage in 2012-13, with all five starters averaging at least 67 percent from the stripe.

PREDICTION: SMU 79, TCU 58