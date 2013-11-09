Southern Methodist 69, Texas Christian 61: Nic Moore scored a team-high 13 points in his Mustangs debut as Southern Methodist defeated the Horned Frogs in the Tip-Off Showcase in Dallas.

Moore, a transfer from Illinois State, also had eight rebounds and four assists for Southern Methodist (1-0), which took control in the second half after leading by only one at intermission. Ryan Manuel added 12 points for the Mustangs, while freshman Keith Frazier chipped in 11.

Brandon Parrish (13 points) was the only player for the Horned Frogs to score in double-digits. Kyan Anderson, the team’s top returning scorer, notched nine points to go along with eight assists for Texas Christian (0-1).

TCU trailed by 13 points after less than nine minutes of action before rallying to close within 30-29 at halftime. Parrish had 10 points in the first half.

The Horned Frogs then jumped ahead 41-36 a few minutes into the second half before the Mustangs took control with an 16-2 run. Moore and Frazier each hit a 3-pointer during the stretch for SMU, which won despite 21 fouls, 13 turnovers and nine missed free throws.

GAME NOTEBOOK: SMU, which finished below .500 in Larry Brown’s first season as coach, has defeated TCU in back-to-back years. … The Mustangs held a 39-34 advantage on the glass, thanks in large part to 16 offensive rebounds. … The Horned Frogs kept it close by making 8-of-18 3-pointers and 19-of-22 free throws.